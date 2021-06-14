Russell Wilson Clarifies ‘Taking Too Many Hits’ Comments

When the 2020 NFL season came to an end, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson turned heads with pointed comments. He specifically expressed frustration about the number of hits he took throughout the season, which appeared to be a direct shot at the offensive line. However, Wilson addressed those comments during OTA’s and explained that he wasn’t insulting his teammates.

The seven-time Pro Bowler originally met with media members in February 2021 and explained that getting hit is “part of the job.” However, he added other comments that turned heads. According to Sports Illustrated, Wilson said that he has been sacked “almost 400 times” in his career and that he “is frustrated” with getting hit too much. Fast-forward to June 10, and Wilson further clarified his comments.

“Not at all about the offensive line,” Wilson said during his recorded media availability. “I think I also mentioned that the reality is that I can do better, too. We’re all trying to find ways to win, and we’re all trying to find ways to be better.

“Listen, (left tackle) Duane Brown is one of my closest friends, man. That’s guy’s everything to me,” Wilson added. The starting quarterback continued and specifically named all of his offensive linemen while expressing excitement about the 2021 season. The list included a new figure, Gabe Jackson, that he has not yet worked with.

Wilson Explained That Tom Brady Caused Part of His Frustration

The Seahawks quarterback explained during his OTAs media availability that a member of another team was partially responsible for his frustration. That man was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Wilson said that he and Ciara attended Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay and watched the Buccaneers defeat the Chiefs 31-9. Brady threw three touchdowns while Wilson sat and watched the show. He did not particularly enjoy this experience, saying that he was “pissed off” while watching his peer continue to build his Hall of Fame resume.

“When I’m at the Super Bowl, watching the Super Bowl, I should be pissed off,” Wilson added, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. This comment is not the first time that the quarterback mentioned his frustration. He also told reporters in February that there is a picture of Ciara and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sitting together Super Bowl LV, but he is sitting to the side looking angry.

“There’s a picture of Ciara and Roger talking; I’m sitting there pissed off,” Wilson said at the time, per ESPN. “I’m watching this game, wishing that I was in there playing. I think that ultimately you watch the games and you want to do everything you can to be there. That’s why we play this game …”

The Seahawks Addressed the Offensive Line During the Offseason

While Wilson said that his comments were not directed toward the offensive line, the Seahawks still made some moves to keep him upright throughout the season. One move, in particular, brought a talented guard from the desert to the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks traded for Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson in March 2021, sending a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Silver and Black in exchange. The expectation at the time was that Jackson would take over at right guard while Damien Lewis worked the left side of the line after a standout rookie campaign.

A seven-year starter for the Raiders, Jackson is entering his first season with a new team and will try to keep Wilson clean. He only committed three penalties in 2020 and allowed zero sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the 16th-best guard entering the 2021 season given that he is still under 30 years old and has a track record of success. Though PFF also noted that Jackson has given up 10 sacks combined in a three-year stretch.

“First of all, Gabe Jackson is a spectacular football player,” Wilson told reporters on June 10. “Watching his tape, watching his film, he is tough as nails. He can do everything. I’m excited to play behind him. He’s a really special player. He’s been great in meetings, too. I believe he’s coming out here soon, getting ready to roll.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Star Absent From Practices Amid Uncertain Future