Seahawks Considered Replacing Russell Wilson with Superstar QB: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dealt with tons of speculation about his future with the franchise before ultimately being traded to the Denver Broncos. However, a new report has emerged detailing that some of the actions by the Seahawks and general manager John Schneider rubbed Wilson the wrong way.

ESPN’s Seahawks writer Brady Henderson released a detailed report on the friction between the team and Wilson that led to the star quarterback being traded away. The report went into great detail about a number of issues that irked Wilson, and even a note that the Seahawks had tried to offer the quarterback to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

According to Henderson, the Seahawks had also considered replacing Wilson with two different quarterbacks who have becomes some of the biggest names in the NFL. According to the report, Schneider attended Texas Tech’s pro day in 2017 to watch Patrick Mahomes, a QB prospect who the Seahawks had planned to draft if he was available according to Henderson’s sources.

Mahomes wasn’t the only QB the Seahawks were interested in either. A year later, Schneider attended Wyoming’s pro day to watch future Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen. Wilson and his camp didn’t take Seattle’s interest well.

“They were f—ing pissed,” a Seahawks’ front-office source told Henderson.

Russell Wilson Is Still a Seahawks Legend

Things may not have ended well in Seattle, but Russell Wilson should still be remembered by fans as the greatest quarterback in franchise history for his accomplishments on and off the field.

A third-round pick back in 2012, Wilson took over as the starting quarterback over Matt Flynn as a rookie. Wilson ran with the starting job and never looked back, starting every single game of his career until last season, when he missed three games with a finger injury.

In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson threw for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions while adding another 4,689 yards and 23 scores on with his legs. He’s been named a nine-time Pro Bowler over that span with a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019, but more importantly, he helped lead the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Wilson has also been championed for his contributions off of the field. Along with winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020, Wilson was known around the community for his weekly visits to a local Seattle children’s hospital.

Even if things didn’t end well with the Seahawks organization, Wilson be remembered as one of the most iconic figures in Seattle sports history.

Who Will Replace Russell Wilson as Seattle’s Franchise QB?

The Seahawks need to figure out their long-term replacement for Russell Wilson, and while Drew Lock and Geno Smith are likely to be in a season-long QB competition, it’s unlikely that either will retain the job in 2023 and beyond.

Smith is a 31-year-old veteran who has primarily served as a backup for the last five seasons. While Lock is only 25 years and has tremendous arm talent, his inconsistency in taking care of the ball and avoiding turnovers will make it hard to trust him as a long-term starter.

If neither QB stands out in 2022, the Seahawks will likely turn to the 2023 NFL Draft to find their quarterback of the future. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are the two blue-chip prospects that could become future NFL stars, but the Seahawks would need to have a terrible season to have an early enough draft pick to take one of them.

There are a handful of other QB prospects to keep an eye on, but Florida’s Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting. With a howitzer arm and excellent mobility, Richardson could bring the kind of upside and playmaking ability that Wilson brought to Seattle’s offense.