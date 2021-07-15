Russell Wilson Sends Strong Message on Seahawks Season

With the offseason nearly in the rearview mirror, Russell Wilson has a message about the Seattle Seahawks chances of making some noise in 2021. During an interview with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, Wilson emphasized the Seahawks’ prospects of winning the Super Bowl while discussing new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“I think for our offense, I’m just excited for our guys to continue to grow and make plays,” Wilson noted. “It’s been fun having Shane Waldron there. He’s been an amazing mind, super collaborative. We’ve had a lot of fun and done a lot of great things and thrown a bunch of touchdowns over the last nine years, whatever it’s been. It’s been amazing along the journey, and it’s time to throw some more and win some more games. That’s what we’re excited about. We think we’ve got a chance to win it all and we’re going to go for it.”

Wilson: ‘They Sleepin’, We Workin”

Wilson also posted a strong message on social media by releasing a video of one of his early morning offseason workouts. The clock at the gym in the video reads 4:45 presumably in the morning based on Wilson’s caption.

“They sleepin’…we workin’,” Wilson noted on Twitter. “Let em dream.”

This echoes what Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted in the team’s pre-draft press conference. Carroll praised Wilson for being in a “great place now” as he highlighted his conditioning and mentality.

“Russ is in a great place now. He’s been in a great place throughout the offseason,” Carroll explained on April 28, 2020, per Seahawks.com. “We have communicated through all of the things going on, just like I always have. …Right now he’s at jacked up as he’s ever been. He’s in the process of turning over new offensive stuff that is different from the past, and things that we need to learn, he’s totally after it, doing a great job. His mentality is strong, and his conditioning is right. He’s doing a great job.”

Wilson on Offseason Focus: ‘The Thing I’m Always Working On: Being Faster, Quicker, All That’

Wilson highlighted “being faster, quicker” as his main focus of the offseason. The Seahawks quarterback added that working on his mindset heading into the season can be even more important than his physical wellness.

“The thing I’m always working on: being faster, quicker, all that,” Wilson told The Ringer. “But I think the bigger thing—the thing I’m always super focused on, the difference-maker—is my mindset. The things that I say, the words I say, the things I’m thinking about. I firmly believe my mindset is the biggest separator. I always want to use that when the game is on the line, always strike fear in people, always believing that, creating those scenarios as much as possible and trying to be the best and most clutch in any moment. That’s what I’m excited about every offseason.”

After months of silence, Wilson has done several media interviews in which he emphasized his excitement for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if some of the offseason drama will follow the Seahawks into the regular season.