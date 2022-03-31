Russell Wilson Sends Message After Bobby Wagner Joins Seahawks’ Rival

It did not take long for Russell Wilson to react to former Seattle Seahawks star Bobby Wagner’s new deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner’s decision had multiple Seahawks connections as Legion of Boom corner Richard Sherman broke the news of Wagner joining the Rams.

Minutes later, Wilson took to Twitter to tell Wagner he “deserve(s) it all.” Since the blockbuster trade became official, Wilson has been posting viral videos of himself working out with new Broncos receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

“Congrats @Bwagz! You deserve it all Legend!” Wilson tweeted on March 31, 2022. “As we always say, ‘Don’t get bored with consistency.’ Love you forever bro! 🐐.”

The release of Wagner along with trading Wilson means the Seahawks are looking for new cornerstones on both sides of the football heading into 2022. Sherman reported that Wagner also received a late push from the Ravens.

“The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz,” Sherman broke the news with a March 31 tweet. “The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up.”

Wilson also reacted after Wagner was released by the Seahawks just hours following Seattle and Denver agreeing to a deal.

“To the greatest player I’ve ever had the privilege of playing with,” Wilson tweeted on March 16. “The best is ahead! @Bwagz.”

Wagner Earned Close to the $11 Million Annually the Linebacker Was Seeking

NBC Sports’ Peter King reported that Wagner was seeking a deal worth $11 million annually. Wagner came close to landing that with the Rams by signing a five-year, $50 million contract that can go as high as $65 million with incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources,” Schefter said on Twitter. “Wagner is staying in the NFC West.”

Two days before Wagner’s decision, King reported that Wagner’s $11 million asking price was likely too high for the Rams.

“Rams have legitimate interest, but not at Wagner’s price—he’s thought to be asking for about $11 million on a one-year deal,” King wrote. “The 32-year-old linebacker is still playing very well, and he’d be a luxury item for the Super Bowl champs. If he wants to stay in the same division as the team that dropped him, Seattle, Wagner will have to recalibrate his asking price down. He may just find another team—Baltimore? Dallas?—with more money available.”

Pats Pass Rusher Matthew Judon: ‘How Much Cap Does the Rams Have?’

The move south means that Wagner will face the Seahawks at least two times each season. Seahawks fans are not the only people disappointed by Wagner joining the enemy. Several NFL players who were recruiting Wagner took to Twitter to share their frustration. Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon shared skepticism about the Rams’ cap situation.

“How much cap does the rams have,” Judon wondered on Twitter.

Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey also expressed disappointment but is holding out hope that Wagner could be plotting an April Fool’s joke.

“I am upset,” Humphrey said in a series of tweets. “All I’m saying is it’s April Fools day tommorrow so there is still a chance.”