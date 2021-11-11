Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Odell Beckham, Reacts to OBJ’s Decision

Russell Wilson started his Week 10 press conference discussing his recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr., and ended his media session by learning the receiver would be joining the team’s rival instead of the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, it has been the way things have gone for the Seahawks this season, but the team is hoping to make a playoff push with Wilson back on the field.

Not only did the Seahawks miss out on adding Beckham, but now the team will have to defend the star receiver inside the division as he joined the potent Rams offense. Wilson explained why he wanted Beckham to join the Seahawks and detailed the relationship they have built over their careers.

“Well, I think first of all, with Odell he’s an unbelievable talent, world-class, generational-type talents,” Wilson explained during his November 11 press conference. “I think that for our organization, always trying to find ways to compete, trying to find ways to win, that kind of thing.

“But we’ve got some great guys already, too. We’ve got some of the best guys in the world already. So, just to have the possibility of adding another amazing talent would be amazing. If not, we’re still ready to go hopefully all the way. That’s kind of our focus, but he’s a tremendous talent.”

Wilson on Beckham Joining the Rams: ‘He’ll Do Great & Wish Him the Best’

That was how Wilson started off his presser with the first question being about his pitch to Beckham. Minutes later, Wilson responded in realtime to the news that Beckham would be playing for another NFC West team.

“Oh yeah? Yeah, good for him,” Wilson responded to Beckham joining the Rams with a stoic look. “He’ll do great, and wish him the best.”

Wilson on OBJ: ‘We Can Do Some Great Things Together’

Either Wilson already knew that Beckham was not signing with the Seahawks, or the quarterback put on his best poker face as news broke of his decision. Wilson declined to elaborate on his conversations with Beckham but explained why he thought the star receiver was a fit for the Seahawks.

“Well, I don’t need to talk about all that [recruiting pitch], but I think the biggest thing is you want the best for him,” Wilson added. “You know and he’s a great player and I think that we can do some great things together just as a whole team and what he can bring, but also to what the great players that we have, the dynamic receivers we already have. Just to have all those guys on the field is a scary thing.

“So, he’ll make his decision and whatever that is, and I’m excited about what we have this week and who we have and what we can do, and we keep making the plays. It’s been really spectacular to see our guys making so many great plays.”

Instead, Wilson and the Seahawks will be watching Beckham make those plays in a Rams uniform. Time will tell if the Seahawks made the right decision not to claim Beckham on the waiver wire, despite having the necessary cap space for the receiver.