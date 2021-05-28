DK Metcalf Breaks Silence on Russell Wilson Rumors

It has been an eventful offseason for the Seattle Seahawks given the rumors surrounding Russell Wilson, but the team’s star receiver is staying away from the drama. During a recent interview on Victory The Podcast, Metcalf noted that he will not be discussing Wilson’s future.

“I don’t get into anybody’s business during the offseason,” Metcalf said when asked about Wilson’s future, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “I’m secluded. Unless my name’s being mentioned, I’m away from it. …It would have to actually happen for me to take precautions or say something.”

Wilson is under contract with the Seahawks through 2023, while Metcalf’s rookie deal ends a year earlier in 2022. The duo has been vocal about their close relationship on and off the field.

Things Are ‘in a Better Place’ Between Wilson & the Seahawks

The Seahawks offseason got off to a shaky tour thanks to Wilson’s media tour followed by his agent Mark Rodgers floating potential trade destinations that the quarterback would sign off on in a deal. Seattle appeared to take Wilson’s requests to heart by involving him in the hiring of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, trading for guard Gabe Jackson and making several additions to the offense including Gerald Everett. All these factors are why Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently reported that Wilson and the Seahawks are “in a better place.”

“I’m told Wilson fully understands what’s ahead, and that’s another season as a Seahawk, and he’s preparing himself to play for Seattle now, as Carroll said,” Breer explained. “Things are indeed in a better place now and for Wilson, as one source put it, ‘It’s basically I’m here now, and I’m going to make it the best it can be.’”

Wilson Trade Talk Could Re-Emerge in 2022

Despite the rumors, trading Wilson would have been more than difficult for the Seahawks this offseason given the massive cap hit the team would have had in any potential deal. Breer noted that the pressure is still on the Seahawks to make a deep playoff run, or the trade rumors may heat back up in 2022.

“This all sets up a really interesting season in the Pacific Northwest,” Breer added. “I’ve said before I think Wilson’s probably on his last contract with the Seahawks. And with two years left after this one on that deal, it certainly seems as if where this season goes could well influence whether we’re back here again next January or February, asking if Wilson’s days in Seattle are numbered.

“But, yeah, the good news for now, as Carroll said, is that Wilson is in for 2021—and that much should give everyone in Seattle a good shot to repeat as champs in what’s shaping up as the NFL’s most difficult division, and maybe take things even further than that.”

The good news is Seahawks fans can expect to see Wilson throw plenty of touchdown passes to Metcalf this season. Seattle is hoping a bit of on-field success will help ease the offseason tension.