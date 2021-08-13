Seahawks Teammates ‘Not Happy’ With Russell Wilson: Report

When Russell Wilson went on his offseason media tour, many wondered if the franchise quarterback would face backlash from his Seattle Seahawks teammates, especially the offensive line who the team’s QB1 indirectly criticized. Publicly, Wilson’s teammates have said all the right things, but there appears to be some frustrated offensive linemen in Seattle. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported some of the Seahawks linemen were “not happy” with Wilson’s comments.

“According to sources, some of Seattle’s offensive linemen were not happy when Wilson publicly voiced frustration in February over all the hits and sacks he has taken,” Henderson detailed. “That gives him another reason to extend an olive branch and stump for Brown the way he did Sunday.”

Wilson’s Public Backing of Brown May Be His Way of Extending an Olive Branch to the Seahawks Offensive Line

This could explain why Wilson chose to publicly vouch for Duane Brown amid his hold-in rather than choosing to say the company line by dodging questions about the disgruntled left tackle’s future. Wilson strongly campaigned for the Seahawks to “figure out” Brown’s contract while also providing reasons why the left tackle deserves an extension. Not only is Wilson looking for protection upfront, but his comments may also be a way to mend fences if there are still any hard feelings among his teammates.

“We need him game one, that’s for sure,” Wilson told reporters after the Seahawks’ August 8th scrimmage. “We need to figure that out, you know? ‘Cause he’s really special, obviously. Like I said, I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game. I think he’s got several more years to play. I think he can definitely do it. I don’t think there’s anybody more athletic than him. You can see what he can do. He’s also our leader. He’s a guy who really leads our offensive line and just really he commands the offensive line and really can set the tone.”

Wilson: ‘I’m Frustrated [About] Getting Hit Too Much’

It remains to be seen whether the tension that followed the Seahawks this offseason will carry over to the team’s play on the field. During a February interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson discussed his frustration with getting sacked along with his lack of involvement in personnel decisions. Wilson then doubled down on his original comments during a media session for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“Like any player, you never want to get hit,” Wilson noted in February, per ESPN. “That’s the reality of playing this position; ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it’s part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is that I’ve definitely been hit. I’ve been sacked almost 400 times, so we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better too. …I’m frustrated [about] getting hit too much. I’m frustrated with that part of it. At the end of the day, you want to win.”

Months later, Wilson is sharing the field with some of the same teammates that he indirectly criticized. Wilson’s most recent comments may be a calculated move to help his relationship with the offensive line group.

“Now, going back to what Wilson said earlier in this offseason,” Henderson noted on SportsCenter. “From what I understand, according to sources I’ve spoken with, there was some upset feelings in that offensive line room with the way that he voiced his frustrations about his pass protection. So, he has added incentive to publicly stump for Brown the way he’s doing, but there’s no question that Wilson wants Brown back at left tackle. There is a question, however, as to whether or not the Seahawks are going to give him a new deal in order to make that happen.”