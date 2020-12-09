Russell Wilson Hints at Changes to Seahawks Offense

The Seattle Seahawks offense sputtered for much of their recent matchup against the New York Giants, but the unit did show some promise when they moved to a more uptempo pace late in the game. After the Seahawks’ loss, Wilson was asked if the Seahawks should consider utilizing less time between plays, and the quarterback admitted it is something the team should assess given the success.

“I think that’s a good question,” Wilson admitted, per Seahawks.com. “I think it’s something we can look at. I think I’ve always, you know me, I’ve always loved those uptempo moments just because the defense gets tired, I think we are kind of pushing the envelope a little bit, especially when the game has just been one of those games where everything seems — I’m sure you guys were watching, but everything kind of seemed slow on both sides. They were running the ball every play pretty much. The game was just kind of tick, tick, tick, the whole game and just one of those games, unfortunately.”

Wilson noted that the uptempo offense seems to have a way of creating momentum to jumpstart success.

“But I think sometimes you got to create the momentum a little bit,” Wilson added. “I think that we kind of had to there at the end just because we got down a little bit too far and we had to make sure that we were able to come back. And we went up and down the field and Chris [Carson] made a great play on the touchdown.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

Carroll Admitted the Seahawks ‘Fell Prey’ to Scoring Points With Ease to Start the Season

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shot down the notion that fans can expect the offense to perform in the same manner we saw to start the season. Carroll noted that the Seahawks “fell prey” to the “Wild Wild West” offensive production early in the season, but points are becoming harder to come by as defenses have more time to make adjustments.

“We need to be balanced; we need to have our balance about us and able to go wherever we need to go,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “Down the stretch here we’re going to need to be ready for anything There’s a lot of information—if you notice there’s a lot of scores that are starting to go the other way now, starting to cut down a little bit on the all the points. There’s been enough time for the defenses to see everybody, and right now it’s going to be more challenging. Early in the year it was wide open, it was like the Wild Wild West out there on offense. And we fell prey to that as well. But it’s tightening down, so we’re going to need the running game, we’re going to need the throwing game, we’re going to need to be able to do all the things we need to do to take what’s there in the games as it unfolds.

Wilson Has Not Thrown for More Than 300 Passing Yards Since Week 9

Wilson and the Seahawks offense started out the season on fire with the quarterback throwing for more than 300 yards in four of the first six games. The Seahawks offense has been much less explosive in recent weeks, and Wilson has not thrown for more than 300 passing yards since Week 9.

Carroll is preaching balance, but Chris Carson is playing at less than 100 percent which has impacted his workload. For as much as Wilson talked about the offense playing at a faster pace, the Seahawks quarterback also wants to see Carson get going.

“We got to get 32 going, Chris, he’s such a great player and he had a couple really nice runs, so we got to get him going in running game and pass game,” Wilson noted, per Seahawks.com. “And he’s, and I think about early in the season, he was not just running it well, but he also was catching it really well, and those touchdowns he had. So he had that nice touchdown tonight. So he’s going to be a key factor down the stretch.”

READ NEXT: DK Metcalf Throws Shade at Eagles With Epic Tweet