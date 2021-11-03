Russell Wilson Posts Major Health Update [WATCH]

The quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks is back in action. Russell Wilson has provided a major update in his recovery from a procedure on the middle finger of his throwing hand. He posted a video of him throwing passes for the first time since his injury.

Mr. Unlimited provided the update on Tuesday, November 2, and showed himself taking part in a variety of movements during a workout session. He did box step-ups while grasping a football in his throwing hand before getting in some barbell work. Wilson then provided the biggest update of all by showing himself throwing passes across his gym.

“ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE” w/ Jesus! Phil 4:13

HE is my healer! My comforter! My Provider! Wasn’t supposed to throw for awhile..a few weeks, but by Prayer & Dedication & tremendous help from my Performance Team! Today was my first day back. One step at a time. Grateful! pic.twitter.com/lJC6RF71WP — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 3, 2021

The throws weren’t quite to Wilson’s previous level. He had to wear a special glove during the session. However, this update created optimism about his potential return for the back half of the schedule. Wilson will be eligible to return from Injured Reserve after missing the mandatory three games.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

The 7x Pro Bowl QB Has Extra Time To Recover

With the first portion of the schedule complete, Wilson will have extra time to recover as he attempts to make his return from the finger injury he suffered on October 7 against the Rams. The Seahawks are currently in the midst of the bye week and will not return to action until the November 14 game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

This throwing video is yet another major update provided by Wilson. He previously showed off his hand after getting stitches removed and then he revealed that he had the pin removed from his finger. Both were critical steps toward his return to the football field.

Wilson did not show his finger in the second update. He simply posted a photo of the pin, along with the caption: “No more pin. Time to Win.” The message was simple, but it showed that Wilson is nearing his return to the football field.

The Seahawks Have Work To Do After the Bye

Getting Wilson back into the fold would be a major boost for the offense, especially with a game against the Packers looming on the horizon. However, the quarterback’s return does not guarantee an immediate change in fortunes.

The Seahawks are 3-5 with nine games remaining on the schedule. They are in last place in the NFC West behind the 49ers (3-4), Rams (7-1), and Cardinals (7-1).

Overcoming this deficit will not be a simple task, especially with four division games remaining, but Wilson’s return will make it more realistic. Though the defense will have to continue playing at an improved level after making positive strides against the Jaguars on October 31.

“We have to keep going,” head coach Pete Carroll said during his November 1 press conference. “We have to keep mixing our pressures and the stuff that we are doing to help the rush, coverage-wise, and get them down. We could have had five sacks easily in that game. [Trevor Lawrence] did a nice job of getting rid of the football.

“I really liked what Carlos [Dunlap II] did in the game, he was really effective in pushing the pocket. Darrell [Taylor] looked really flashy and had some great rushes in the game, so we need to convert them into sacks. What happened was that most of our wins came on third down and that’s when we really heated it up. The guys did a nice job.”

READ NEXT: Seahawks Make Final Deadline Decision on Trading LJ Collier