Seahawks Makes Surprising Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade: Report

After more than a year of rumors, the Seattle Seahawks are trading Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The specific details of the trade have not been revealed but the Seahawks are landing multiple first-round draft picks and players as part of the deal. Wilson has a no-trade clause and will have to officially approve the deal.

“Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted on March 8.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks will receive quarterback Drew Lock as part of the deal. Lock is was the No. 42 pick in the 2019 NFL draft but had been unable to take a firm grasp of the Broncos QB1 job since arriving in Denver. Lock has thrown for 4,440 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while completing 59.3 of his passes during his three seasons with the Broncos. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris is also part of the blockbuster deal.

“More compensation for Seattle: Seahawks get back talented DL Shelby Harris, whom Denver considers a locker-room leader, along with QB Drew Lock…and multiple picks,” Schefter tweeted on March 8.

The Seahawks Are Landing 3 Players & 5 Draft Picks as Part of the Trade

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Seahawks are receiving three players and five total draft picks as part of the deal, including two first-round selections. Wilson has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $140 million contract and is slated to make $19 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

“The trade is for three players (one being Drew Lock) and two first rounders and two second rounders and a fifth for Russell Wilson and a fourth,” Glazer detailed on Twitter.

The Seahawks Downplayed Trade Rumors at NFL Combine

The news comes after both Wilson and the Seahawks downplayed the trade rumors. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll insisted the talks about Wilson with other teams were not significant.

“At this time of year, there’s conversations about everybody,” Carroll said during his March 2 press conference when asked about teams inquiring about Wilson. “We’re talking about everybody and that’s common place for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players and that’s not changed.

“It’s been the same every year we’ve been here, so it’s the same as it’s been. We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, John [Schneider] has to field those, he always has but nothing specific to that.”