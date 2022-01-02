Adam Schefter Gives Grim Update on Future of Russ Wilson, Pete Carroll

Despite both parties’ attempt to downplay the rumors, there is plenty of speculation about both Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll’s future with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there is “a leaguewide feeling” that the Seahawks are headed to some sort of breakup between Carroll and Wilson.

“The Seattle Seahawks’ home finale Sunday could potentially be the last time Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson work together at Lumen Field, sources told ESPN,” Schefter detailed on January 2. “There is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season, which would represent the end of one of the most successful head coach/quarterback duos in NFL history.”

Last offseason, Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers floated a list of four teams that the star quarterback would waive his no-trade clause to okay a deal. The Seahawks are likely headed for another offseason with speculation about the team potentially trading Wilson. According to Schefter, there is some belief around the league that Seahawks general manager John Schneider is “open to starting anew” at quarterback.

“[Jody] Allen’s plans currently are not clear, but Carroll said this past week that she has been on the ‘same page’ with him and general manager John Schneider in terms of the overall direction of the franchise,” Schefter added. “Wilson has a no-trade clause but was open last offseason to a deal to four teams: the Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Raiders. Some sources believe Schneider is open to starting anew with added draft picks, but he also knows the value of a quarterback like Wilson.”

Heading into Week 17, Wilson made some interesting comments about his future with the Seahawks. Wilson appeared to leave the door open to the matchup with the Lions potentially being his final home game in Seattle.

“So, that’s the focus is today, and I know for me when I think about, I know you guys asked Bobby about, ‘Could this be your last game?’ And this and that and all that. I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game, but at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL,” Wilson remarked during a December 30 press conference.

“So, I’m just focused on the day and getting better today, and so that’s that’s my focus, that’s my goal. I love the city and I love this moment. So, I love these guys, and so we’ve got to make sure we get better today. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Wilson is under contract with the Seahawks for another two seasons, and Seattle would take a sizable cap hit by dealing their franchise quarterback. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio views Schefter’s report as an effort from Wilson’s camp to restart last offseason’s discussion about his future.

“At a deeper level, it’s hard not to read the item from Adam Schefter of ESPN.com as the opening move in a 2022 version of the chess match that Wilson ultimately lost in 2021,” Florio noted. “Remember, it was Schefter to whom Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, released a stunning statement last year, after Wilson not-so-subtly aired grievances to Dan Patrick and sparked widespread talk of Wilson wanting out. Rodgers told Schefter, on the record, that Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, but that he’d waive his no-trade clause for the Raiders, Bears, Cowboys, or Saints. The all-in move supposedly sparked an effort by the Bears to wrest Wilson from the Seahawks, but Seattle held firm.

“…For now, it’s obvious that something is going to happen. Or, more accurately, that Wilson and his agent want it to happen.”