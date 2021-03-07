NFC Team Aggressively ‘Takes Their Shot’ at Russell Wilson Trade: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have maintained they are not trading Russell Wilson but all indications are the team is at least listening to offers for their unhappy quarterback. The Chicago Bears have emerged as an aggressive suitor for Wilson with the team expected to “take their shot” at a trade, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Well, I expect the Chicago Bears to at least take their shot here because a source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good solid offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy and they have an intriguing market in Chicago,” Fowler detailed on SportsCenter. “So, they’ll call around on this. I keep hearing from the Seattle side, the Seahawks are not going to deal him. They have nothing in the works. Russell Wilson himself does not expect to be dealt right now, but Wilson is watching the situation closely because he wants more in their push for a Super Bowl. He wants to see himself better protected, some future plans in place.”

The Bears are one of four teams Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers floated to ESPN’s Adam Schefter as approved destinations if the Seahawks deal the quarterback. Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract and can veto any potential deal.

Wilson Could ‘Up the Ante’ If the Seahawks Do Not Make Changes

Fowler hinted that the situation could get even uglier if Wilson does not feel that the Seahawks are doing enough to make the changes he wants to see next season. The NFL insider suggested Wilson could “up the ante publicly,” which will be interesting to watch given the Seahawks are reportedly already displeased with the way the quarterback has handled his frustration.

“If he doesn’t feel like he’s getting that in the next weeks or months, he could make this even more difficult, up the ante publicly,” Fowler added. “So we’ll see, maybe that opens the door for the Bears, but they’ll have some backup plans, too.”

The Bears Are Making a Trade for Wilson Their Top Priority

The Bears have been linked to a number of quarterbacks including Deshaun Watson. Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported the Bears are making Wilson their top priority when it comes to possible quarterbacks.

“The thinking among multiple sources is the Bears have prioritized making a run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson,” Briggs noted. “His agent included the team on a list of four clubs Wilson would approve a trade to, although it hasn’t yet reached the point where he’s asked out. Two of the other three teams on Wilson’s list probably can be ruled out. The New Orleans Saints are mired in salary-cap hell and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to keep Dak Prescott. The fourth is the Las Vegas Raiders, and they’ve showed strong public support for Derek Carr.”

The Bears Do Not Have a Top QB to Trade to the Seahawks

While the Bears are prioritizing Wilson, that does not mean they are a logical fit as a trade partner for the Seahawks. Seattle would surely have an interest in star linebacker Khalil Mack but without gaining a top-flight quarterback in return the Bears make little sense unless a third team was involved.

There is also some cap maneuvering the Bears would need to do to take on Wilson’s salary. NBC Sports’ Peter King detailed why Wilson views the Bears as an appealing option.

“As for the Bears, I think there are three things at play: Chicago tight end Jimmy Graham is a good friend of Wilson’s, and he’s told him good things about the team and the city,” King noted. “Wilson loves the sporting zeal of the city, the love for the Cubs, the love for the Bears, and might look at it like, Chicago hasn’t had a lot of great quarterbacks, and I could be one. Maybe I could be the missing piece, and how crazy would Chicago go if the Bears ever got great again? And I think he loves the city.”

