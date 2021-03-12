NFC Team Slammed by Insider for Russell Wilson Trade Package

With questions surrounding Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks, not everyone is buying the viability of the teams on the quarterback’s list of potential trade destinations. The Cowboys already took themselves out of the running for Wilson by re-signing Dak Prescott leaving the Bears, Raiders and Saints. NBC Sports’ Peter King called the Bears’ chances of landing Wilson in a trade a “pipe dream”.

“Short of a miracle, the Bears are screwed,” King explained. “The reports last week that the Bears will go hard after Russell Wilson left me asking: ‘With what trade chips, exactly?’ Why would Seattle incur a $39-million cap hit for 2021 by trading Wilson to the Bears for a package including (presumably) edge rusher Khalil Mack, quarterback Nick Foles, the 20th overall pick this year, and Chicago’s first-round pick next year, among other things? Seattle currently has one pick in the top 125 choices in this year’s draft (56th overall). How do the Seahawks find a QB-of-the-future hope with, say 20 and 56 this year, and no first-round pick next year? Seems like a futile pipe dream, that the Bears would have much Seattle GM John Schneider would find equitable.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

The Bears Are Willing to Give up a ‘Boatload of Picks’ for Wilson

King brings up a key point not just for the Bears but also the other teams on Wilson’s list of approved trade partners. It is hard to imagine the Seahawks will deal Wilson without receiving a quarterback in return. With Prescott off the table, none of the quarterbacks on these three teams are likely to move the needle for the Seahawks.

If the Seahawks were able to strike a deal, they could look to the draft to find their quarterback of the future, but the top prospects are likely to be off the board before the No. 17 (Raiders) or No. 20 (Bears) picks. What the Bears could offer is a “boatload of picks” as CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora detailed.

“Well, sources said they are prepared to throw a boatload of picks at the Texans — for Deshaun Watson — and Seahawks — for Russell Wilson — in an attempt to upgrade at the most important position in all of professional sports,” La Canfora noted. “They are beyond serious and, as is generally the case when job security is at the fore, future picks in like 2023 don’t hold all that much value in real time. They don’t have the type of young, cheap talent that some other trade suitors do, but you can always keep throwing future top draft picks at the problem.”

NFL Executive on Bears: ‘Don’t Underestimate How Desperate They Are’

For obvious reasons, the Seahawks have been reluctant to trade Wilson, but it will be worth watching if this changes as the Bears’ desperation increases. The buzz around the league is the Bears are “desperate” to trade for a quarterback like Wilson.

“There is a real sense of panic in that building,” an NFL executive told CBS Sports. “Don’t underestimate how desperate they are.”

Future picks do not solve the Seahawks’ quarterback dilemma in 2021 as the team is unlikely to want either Nick Foles or Mitch Trubisky. The Bears’ chances could improve if a third team with a quarterback is included in a deal. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed why Wilson is intrigued by the Bears, but it is still puzzling given Chicago’s roster is lacking compared to Seattle.

“Well, I expect the Chicago Bears to at least take their shot here because a source told me Russell Wilson likes that they have an emerging offensive line, a good solid offensive-minded coach in Matt Nagy and they have an intriguing market in Chicago,” Fowler recently said on SportsCenter.

READ NEXT: NFL Teams Pursuing Blockbuster QB Trade with Seahawks: Report