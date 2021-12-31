Russell Wilson Sends Cryptic Message About Future With Seahawks

As speculation continues about Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks, the star quarterback’s recent comments heading into Week 17 did not do much to quiet the trade rumors. Wilson noted that he hoped it was not his last home game as a Seahawks player but added he knew it, “won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

“I’m focused on the day, and we got a really good football team [Lions] that’s coming in,” Wilson detailed during his December 30 press conference. “Their record may not show up, but they’re playing really tough football. They’re playing really good football and they’ve played, in the past four weeks in particular, they’ve been battling and battling and battling. They beat some good teams in terms of Arizona and Minnesota.

“So, that’s the focus is today, and I know for me when I think about, I know you guys asked Bobby about, ‘Could this be your last game?’ And this and that and all that. I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game, but at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.

“So, I’m just focused on the day and getting better today, and so that’s that’s my focus, that’s my goal. I love the city and I love this moment. So, I love these guys, and so we’ve got to make sure we get better today. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Chances of a Blockbuster Trade for Wilson ‘Remains Very Real’: Report

Several NFL insiders have reported that Wilson’s frustrations from last offseason could return once again in 2022. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that the “prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real” involving Wilson.

“With just two years remaining on his contract, there is little to no chance of an extension looming for quarterback Russell Wilson, league sources said, and another contentious offseason is likely ahead for the future Hall of Fame passer and a Seahawks organization that may be primed for a rebuild,” La Canfora detailed on December 26.

“The prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real, given the issues between the sides and sources said there could also be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads. Sources said ownership has not been pleased with the results of the past few seasons. While coach Pete Carroll, 70, who has final say on all football matters, has long made it clear the idea of a rebuild without Wilson holds no appeal to him, the team has few other significant trade chips that could kickstart the type of rebuild that others in the organization believe might be in order.”

Wilson on Chances of His Last Seahawks Home Game: ‘I Hope It’s Not’

In some ways, Wilson gave the impression that he wants to remain with the Seahawks but appeared to also leave the door open for the potential to be playing elsewhere next season. Wilson is under contract with the Seahawks for two more years, so it was a bit of an peculiar statement.

The Seahawks quarterback also has a no-trade clause which gives him veto power over any potential deal. Wilson was later asked a follow-up question to try to gain clarity on what he meant.

“No, I guess I was replying back to what Bobby [Wagner] had mentioned, and I’m just saying that I think that you never know, but I think that for me personally, I hope it’s not,” Wilson added. “I was saying I hope it’s not, but I was also saying that in terms of the preparation. I also know that the reality is that it won’t be my last game in NFL, period. So, every day you have to give everything you have. I don’t take the day off here, take the day off there or whatever it is.”

The Seahawks are headed for an offseason full of rumors not only about Wilson but the job security of both the coaching staff and front office.