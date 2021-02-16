Wild 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Seahawks Fans Losing It

Silly season has officially started as the Seattle Seahawks trade rumors surrounding Russell Wilson have no end in sight. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright recently unveiled what he is calling his “four-team fake trade masterpiece” with Wilson along with Deshaun Watson at the center.

Seahawks fans are taking issue with the term masterpiece as Seattle appears to be on the short end of the deal. As part of the trade idea, the Seahawks are losing Wilson and in return receive Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and two first-round picks. Bosa may be one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but the Seahawks are not trading their franchise quarterback for another signal-caller who has played in six or fewer games in three of his four seasons in San Francisco.

The Texans are dealing Watson but receive the No. 2 pick which potentially could be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields along with Sam Darnold. Here is a look at Wright’s full trade proposal involving the Seahawks, Jets, 49ers and Texans.

Seahawks Receive: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, No. 23 pick and 49ers 2022 first-round pick

49ers Receive: Deshaun Watson

Jets Receive: Russell Wilson

Texans Receive: Sam Darnold, No. 2 pick, No. 12 pick, No. 34 pick and Jets 2022 first-round pick

Here is Wright discussing his trade idea.

Russell Wilson to the Jets. Deshaun Watson to the 49ers. The perfect fake trade does exist. Full explanation from @GetNickWright ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cmSBBRAf0J — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 12, 2021

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

The Seahawks Continue to Receive Calls About Wilson’s Availability

Why is Wilson suddenly the subject of trade rumors? It started when NFL Network reported on Super Bowl Sunday that the Seahawks are receiving calls about Wilson’s availability. It is important to note that NFL insider Ian Rapoport emphasized that the Seahawks do not want to trade Wilson. Days later, Wilson caused a stir with his comments made during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show where the quarterback dodged a question about his trade availability, criticized his lack of protection and campaigned for more power in personnel decisions.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided an update noting that Wilson’s comments caused the Seahawks to get even more calls about their quarterback. The Seahawks, unsurprisingly, are not willing to trade their franchise quarterback no matter how many calls they receive.

“Amidst all the media hoopla in recent days, it’s no surprise, I can tell you more teams continue to call the Seahawks about the availability of Russell Wilson,” Pelissero explained. “But I can also tell you from what they have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trading their star quarterback.”

Wilson’s Media Tour Is Driving the Trade Rumors

Wilson’s media tour is what is driving trade talk like Wright’s outlandish proposal. The Seahawks have Wilson under contract through 2023 and would be foolish to deal one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. The solution is for the Seahawks to mend things with Wilson and be a bit more aggressive this offseason.

“It’s just this is the first time Wilson really has made some of those comments publicly,” Pelissero continued. “That’s what’s driving this, at this point, is Russell Wilson is on a media tour of sorts. …The more that Wilson talks, the more that other teams are going to be trying to figure out exactly what is going on. They’ll be calling the Seahawks who probably are also trying to figure out exactly what’s going on.”

It is easy to see why Seahawks fans are not having any of Wright’s proposal, but there are likely more of these to come throughout the offseason. The Ringer’s Kevin Clark jokingly called the four-team idea an “elite fake trade.”

“Elite fake trade from @getnickwright,” Clark noted on Twitter. “I didn’t say elite trade. I said elite fake trade. There’s a massive difference. And this is an elite fake trade.”

READ NEXT: NFL Teams Pursuing Blockbuster QB Trade with Seahawks: Report