Proposed Blockbuster Seahawks Trade With NFC Foe Floated by Ex-Scout

There have been no shortage of trade rumors involving the Seattle Seahawks moving on from Russell Wilson. Former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah, now an NFL Network analyst, took to Twitter to float a “fun” trade proposal between the Seahawks and Eagles.

“Fun trade discussion: Eagles get Russell Wilson Seahawks get Eagles 3 first round picks this year & next year’s 2nd round pick,” Jeremiah noted in a January 17 tweet. “Which team says no?”

The Eagles have the No. 15, No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the upcoming draft. The challenge for the Seahawks with this hypothetical trade is the 2022 quarterback class is full of question marks, leaving Seattle with a massive hole to fill if they agreed to the proposal.

The Seahawks Were at Their Best With Wilson on a Rookie Deal

There is some truth to Jeremiah’s idea in that it is much easier to win a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is still on his rookie deal. The Seahawks know this first hand as Seattle did exactly that during the 2013 season with Wilson on his rookie contract, giving the team more money to spend at other positions.

The Seahawks also benefited from great drafting and bargain free-agent signings like Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. For Seattle to consider the Eagles deal, the front office would need to be convinced that a quarterback prospect like Pitt’s Kenny Pickett or Ole Miss’ Matt Coral have a bright NFL future.

Surprisingly, Jeremiah’s Twitter poll overwhelmingly believed that the Eagles would turn down this trade with 71.5% of the votes. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Mike Salk emphasized the deal is “cool, but not Russell Wilson cool.”

“Eagles have picks 15, 16 and 19. Could that land you a premier pass rusher, offensive lineman and something else? Maybe,” Salk tweeted in response to Jeremiah’s proposal. “But certainly no guarantee at the middle of the round. That’s cool, but not Russell Wilson cool.”

In the unlikely event that the Seahawks would consider this kind of deal, the Jets represent a more appealing potential trade option. The Jets could offer the No. 4 and No. 10 picks (from the Jamal Adams trade) along with quarterback Zach Wilson in a potential deal.

Wilson Wants to Meet With Other Teams to Talk Trades: Report

All this comes as the Seahawks are beginning a second straight offseason with trade rumors surrounding Wilson. Despite Wilson continuing to say he “hopes” to be with the Seahawks in the future, not everyone is taking his comments at face value. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson wants to meet with other teams this offseason to discuss potential trade options.

“Just like last year, the Seahawks’ season crashed to a disappointing halt,” Rapoport detailed on January 16. “Just like last year, the questions surrounding their star quarterback overshadow everything this offseason. And just like last year, sources say Russell Wilson wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him.

“Wilson has not demanded a trade, and it’s not clear if he will. But at the least, those close to Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.”

Would the Seahawks Consider a Deal for Hurts Plus Picks?

Bleacher Report’s Michelle Bruton suggested a similar deal with the Eagles including quarterback Jalen Hurts instead of one of the first-round picks. The proposal has the Seahawks receiving the No. 16 and No. 19 picks along with Hurts in exchange for Wilson.

So far, the Seahawks have given no indication they will consider trading Wilson. The team’s franchise quarterback has a no-trade clause in his deal giving him ultimate control over his future. Wilson is under contract through the 2023 season and is slated to have a $37 million cap hit in 2022, per Spotrac.