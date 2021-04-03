NFC Foe a Trade Contender to Land Russell Wilson, Says NFL Executive: Report

The teams Russell Wilson’s agent floated earlier this offseason as potential trade destinations have mostly all moved in different directions. All indications are the Seattle Seahawks are trying to patch up the relationship with their disgruntled quarterback, but it still remains to be seen if the tension will linger into the upcoming season. One NFL executive believes the Eagles are a sleeper team to watch as a potential trade partner for the Seahawks to pursue next offseason.

“All they’re doing is stockpiling picks for next year, so they can get weapons for Jalen Hurts or acquire one of the top two overall picks to draft a quarterback,” an executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “And I would put Philly in the driver’s seat for Russell Wilson next year if Seattle moves him. That would have Howie Roseman written all over it.”

The Seahawks Are Reportedly ‘Hearing Wilson’s Frustrations’

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated the Seahawks are “hearing Wilson’s frustrations.” It is likely the first step in a lengthy process to help ease Wilson’s frustrations.

“Maybe Chicago reverses course and Seattle moves on from Wilson for a franchise reset sparked by draft capital,” Fowler detailed. “But things seem to be trending in a good direction with Wilson, who has had positive correspondence with coach Pete Carroll. One source said Carroll is hearing Wilson’s frustrations.”

Despite the rumors, so far the Seahawks have had little motivation to trade their generational quarterback. The teams on Wilson’s list cannot offer the Seahawks much in the way of a strong quarterback option as part of a deal. Wilson is also under contract with the Seahawks through 2023 as part of a four-year, $140 million deal.

Wilson Pushed Carson to Re-Sign with the Seahawks

Another good sign has been Wilson’s approval of the team’s recent roster moves including signing Tyler Lockett to a contract extension. Wilson also appeared pleased that Chris Carson re-signed with the Seahawks. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported Wilson pushed Carson to re-sign with the Seahawks, a sign the quarterback is planning on being in Seattle for now.

“Quarterback Russell Wilson worked hard in recent days to try to convince Carson to re-sign, sources told ESPN,” Henderson detailed.

Schefter Believes Trade Talks Could Reignite Before the Draft

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is not convinced the Seahawks have ruled out trading Wilson. Schefter noted that trade talks could reconvene as the draft gets closer with a particular eye on the Bears who appear to have been the most aggressive in their pursuit of Wilson.

“The Chicago Bears were rebuffed, and not only were they rebuffed this week, but I’m told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for Russell Wilson,” Schefter recently said on ESPN’s Get Up. “And I think everybody needs to stay tuned to the Russell Wilson situation up to and during the NFL draft. That is the real touchstone moment when we will find out if the Seahawks are or are not willing to trade Russell Wilson.”