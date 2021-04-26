Wild Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Seahawks Landing Top QB

Just when you thought the Russell Wilson rumors died down, an intriguing trade proposal emerges that would likely cause the Seattle Seahawks to pause to consider. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggests in his latest mock draft that the Seahawks make a trade with a team off of Wilson’s approved list. The Jets may not be on Wilson’s initial list, but they give the Seahawks an opportunity to find their quarterback of the future.

Barnwell has the Seahawks landing the No. 2 pick, No. 23 selection, the Jets’ 2022 first-rounder and this year’s fourth-round pick in exchange for Wilson. So, the Seahawks land three first-round picks including the No. 2 overall selection where they would have their pick of quarterbacks after Trevor Lawrence.

“A Wilson trade remains unlikely, but if the Seahawks really decided that the future Hall of Famer had become too much of a problem in Seattle, this is the sort of return they would need to cut ties,” Barnwell explained. “The No. 2 overall pick would get the Seahawks their pick of the non-Lawrence quarterbacks. They would get back two additional first-rounders, including the first they sent to the Jets for Jamal Adams. General manager John Schneider & Co. would also get the best-positioned first-rounder between the two selections the Jets have in 2022, which would give Seattle some leeway if it struggled without Wilson in 2021.”

Wilson Has Had ‘Positive Correspondence’ With Carroll

The Seahawks’ recent roster moves indicate the team is doing its best to please their franchise quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in March that Wilson has no plans to expand his trade list but has had positive talks with Pete Carroll. Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to sign off on a trade to the Jets.

“Russell Wilson has no immediate plans to expand his potential trade list of four teams, according to a source, and he’s remained firm on his stance that he wants to remain in Seattle — but on the right terms,” Fowler explained on March 24. “…Maybe Chicago reverses course and Seattle moves on from Wilson for a franchise reset sparked by draft capital. But things seem to be trending in a good direction with Wilson, who has had positive correspondence with coach Pete Carroll. One source said Carroll is hearing Wilson’s frustrations.”

Fields Is an Intriguing Option at No. 2

Justin Fields Ohio State Career Highlights ᴴᴰOfficial Justin Fields Highlights with some of his best plays during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes! 2021 NFL Draft Prospect. I do not own any of the clips used in this video. All clips belong to ESPN, CFB, ACC Network, and the Ohio State Buckeyes No Copyright Intended for Clips and Music. I… 2021-02-08T20:45:00Z

A trade involving Wilson remains unlikely, at least prior to this season. If the Seahawks do opt to eventually deal Wilson, it makes more sense that it would center around a top quarterback prospect which would be significantly cheaper for the team to build out their roster moving forward.

The Jets are widely expected to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick, but Ohio State’s Justin Fields would be an intriguing option for the Seahawks. As ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. pointed out, Fields would be the No. 1 pick in most years but happens to be in the same draft class as Trevor Lawrence.

“Fields’ game has been picked apart during the pre-draft process, but he’d almost certainly be the top quarterback in most other classes,” Kiper noted. “He’s a special talent. I’ve never wavered on making him my No. 2 signal-caller behind Trevor Lawrence.”

During his eight games for the Buckeyes last season, Fields threw for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 70.2 percent of his passes. Fields also added 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Seahawks appear set on patching things up with Wilson, but if their franchise quarterback later forces his way out of Seattle we can expect the team to seek this kind of deal in return.