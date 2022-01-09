Seahawks Make Decision on Potentially Trading Russell Wilson: Report

Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks continues to be a popular topic of discussion heading into the offseason. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Seahawks have no plans to trade Wilson at the end of the season, while head coach Pete Carroll’s future is much less certain.

“Russell Wilson said this week his goal is to win more Super Bowls and he plans to win them in Seattle,” Garafolo detailed on January 9. “On that point, the Seahawks and their star quarterback appear to be on the same page.

“Sources familiar with the Seahawks’ thinking say the team has no plans to trade Wilson this offseason and is proceeding as if he’ll be their QB in 2022, regardless of any other big changes in the aftermath of a disappointing season that concludes today against the Cardinals.”

Wilson: ‘My Goal Is to Win More Super Bowls & My Plan Is to Win Them Here’

Heading into Week 18, Wilson was asked why he continues to use the word “hope” when referring to his future in Seattle given the quarterback has a no-trade clause in his contract. Wilson noted that he wants to win more Super Bowls with the Seahawks and explained his mindset on his future.

“Well, I think first of all, when it comes to a no-trade clause in sports, the main reason is so teams can’t trade somebody to anywhere,” Wilson noted during his January 6 press conference. “That’s the number one reason, right? ‘Cause in sports, you could wake up the next morning, you’re gone somewhere else. That’s the number one reason. I think going back to your main question though, for me, I think what I’m really super passionate about, obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls and my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. And so, there’s nothing really else other than that.”

Wilson Is Unlikely to Sign a Contract Extension: Report

Wilson not only has a no-trade clause but is under contract with the Seahawks for two more seasons. This has not stopped the rumors dating back to last offseason when Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers floated a list of four teams that the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause to push through a potential deal. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora previously reported that Wilson has no plans to sign a contract extension but a blockbuster trade remained a possibility.

“With just two years remaining on his contract, there is little to no chance of an extension looming for quarterback Russell Wilson, league sources said, and another contentious offseason is likely ahead for the future Hall of Fame passer and a Seahawks organization that may be primed for a rebuild,” La Canfora explained on December 26.

“The prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real, given the issues between the sides and sources said there could also be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads. Sources said ownership has not been pleased with the results of the past few seasons. While coach Pete Carroll, 70, who has final say on all football matters, has long made it clear the idea of a rebuild without Wilson holds no appeal to him, the team has few other significant trade chips that could kickstart the type of rebuild that others in the organization believe might be in order.”