NFL Exec on Seahawks Trade Rumors: ‘Don’t See Wilson Wanting to Go There’

With the Seattle Seahawks officially being eliminated from postseason contention, the future of Russell Wilson is now front and center as the offseason approaches. Wilson has two more years remaining on his current contract, but last offseason’s frustration has NFL insiders expecting the quarterback to once again voice his displeasure when the regular season ends.

The Seahawks quarterback has a no-trade clause in his deal giving him ultimate control over his future. One popular team that has been mentioned as a possible destination are the Steelers. The Athletic’s Mike Sando reported that NFL executives are having a hard time envisioning Wilson wanting to play in Pittsburgh.

“’I don’t see Wilson wanting to go there,’ an exec said of Pittsburgh, noting that Wilson values celebrity and has been linked to markets such as Las Vegas, Chicago and New York (Giants) in previous reports,” Sando detailed on December 27.

All signs point to the Steelers moving on from Ben Roethlisberger in 2022. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor floated the idea of Wilson as a logical potential fit for the Steelers if the Seahawks change their stance and consider dealing the quarterback.

“Outside of Watson, these options essentially have one year left on their current deals,” Pryor explained on December 4. “Given his upside, cost and his team’s current trajectory, Wilson, who is under contract through 2023, makes the most sense. He was unhappy prior to the season, and Schefter reported Wilson would consider a trade to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears. The Seahawks eventually smoothed things over, but at 3-8 and with a stint on injured reserve, Wilson’s season hasn’t gone according to plan and he could ask for a trade.”

According to Sando, there is a growing buzz around the NFL that the Seahawks will make major changes this offseason. Their three biggest options are head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider or trading Wilson.

“Wilson is another wild card,” Sando noted. “The consensus among multiple execs Sunday was that something would change in Seattle after the team notched defeat No. 10 on the season, but what will it be?

“Last offseason, Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, listed the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears as teams his client would consider if a trade were put together. Dallas is set with Dak Prescott. The Saints need a quarterback badly. The other two teams could have changing leadership, opening a greater number of possibilities. If the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Raiders, Derek Carr could become an option for a team such as Pittsburgh.”

“As for Wilson, he hasn’t looked the same this season. Is it his surgically repaired finger? Is he simply a diminished player since the middle of last season? Seattle and any potential suitors will need to do their own investigating.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora calls the idea of the Seahawks trading Wilson “very real.” The NFL insider added that “significant changes” may be on the horizon in Seattle this offseason.

“The prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real, given the issues between the sides and sources said there could also be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads,” La Canfora explained on December 26. “Sources said ownership has not been pleased with the results of the past few seasons. While coach Pete Carroll, 70, who has final say on all football matters, has long made it clear the idea of a rebuild without Wilson holds no appeal to him, the team has few other significant trade chips that could kickstart the type of rebuild that others in the organization believe might be in order.”