Seahawks Could Still Explore Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks appear to have patched up whatever differences they had this offseason, but the pressure is on the franchise to perform well this season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described this season as a “make-or-break year for Seattle” adding that the team could explore trading Wilson in 2022 if things do not go as planned.

“For the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, things are also going swimmingly,” Rapoport said prior to kickoff of the Seahawks-Colts matchup. “Right now, relationship good with the general manager John Schneider, with the coach Pete Carroll. However, it is clear it is a make-or-break year for Seattle. Russ wants to cook, he wants to throw it a little bit. We will see who won the power struggle between him and Pete Carroll based on how they do today. If things go well, Wilson could end up finishing his career in Seattle. If not, they could look to trade him after the season.”

Here is a look at Rapoport’s report on where things stand between Wilson and the Seahawks.

From @NFLGameDay: Things are going well for the #Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Same for the #Seahawks and QB Russell Wilson. But it's clear both situations could go either way during a crucial 2021. pic.twitter.com/MFnMvSy7dN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

The Seahawks & Wilson Are in a ‘Much Better Place,’ Says Insider

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported the Seahawks and Wilson are in a “much better place” than they were during the offseason. Henderson added that the tension was “real” between the two parties and a lot rides on the outcome of this season.

“Wilson will be under contract for two more seasons beyond this one,” Henderson detailed. “He, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are in a much better place now than they were at the start of the offseason, when Wilson’s public venting led to hurt feelings in the organization, a list of teams he would have accepted a trade to and a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Seahawks received a strong offer from the Chicago Bears.

“Make no mistake: The situation was real. And it could get real again if this season doesn’t go according to plan.”

Wilson Was Studying Waldron’s Offense Even While There Was Tension With the Seahawks

The early results provide a limited sample size but new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron could prove to play a big part in Wilson regaining confidence in the organization. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Wilson was studying Waldron’s new playbook even while the quarterback was hashing things out with the Seahawks.

“Well, Wilson looked comfortable, and that’s a credit to his own commitment even when things were out of whack between he and the team,” Breer noted. “I’m told that even through the early parts of the offseason, and the offseason program, Wilson was drilling down on learning the ins and outs of the system new OC Shane Waldron was bringing in from the Rams. And the way that system marries its run game to its pass game was a huge part of why Wilson was enthusiastic about its implementation—it would use Wilson’s threat as a runner to open up things in the pass game even more than we’ve seen in the past.”

Wilson is under contract through 2023 as part of his four-year, $140 million deal. The Seahawks’ obvious preference is for Wilson to be the team’s franchise quarterback for the next decade, but the pressure is on this season for Seattle to make a deep playoff run.