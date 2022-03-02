Russell Wilson Responds to East Coast Trade Speculation

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson has heard the wild trade rumors connecting him to the Washington Commanders, but the NFL star’s tone is remarkably different than it was last offseason. During a March 1 interview on NBC’s “Today”, Wilson shot down the idea of being traded to the Commanders.

“Listen man, I love the East Coast, but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson responded when asked about the Washington trade rumors. “I got my whole family over here, so. I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean. I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast. But Seattle is the place that I’m at right now, and I love it and it is great.”

Without mentioning Wilson by name, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made it known that Washington would be taking a big swing this offseason in an attempt to land a big-time quarterback. Rivera added that the team “understand(s) what the capital will take” to land a high-level quarterback.

“We’d like to believe we would be a viable option for a lot of (quarterbacks),” Rivera told The Athletic’s Ben Standing during a February 23 feature. “We understand what the capital will take to bring a type (of) player like that here. We believe we have a lot to offer.”

Wilson Cleared up the Social Media Speculation





Ciara And Russell Wilson Talk New Children’s Book, Date Nights, Seattle Seahawks Russell and Ciara Wilson join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their latest children’s book “Why Not You?” The couple share the inspiration behind the book and say it was important to them that every child see themselves reflected on the page. “Every kid should be able to dream big, and if you… 2022-03-01T21:30:05Z

Wilson was also asked about his recent social media activity where he took down his Twitter profile photo of himself in a Seahawks uniform. The star quarterback emphasized that there was nothing cryptic about his perceived social media scrub.

“Well, first of all, I think people need to check my Twitter more often,” Wilson said. “Maybe people aren’t checking my Twitter enough. It’s always said, ‘I want to love like Jesus’ for a long time.

“So, I changed my picture to me and my dad and everybody freaked out. But I don’t know, I think more than anything else I’m focused on winning and what I’m doing right now.”

Proposed Trade Includes Star Pass Rusher Chase Young





Ciara & Russell Wilson on Competing with Each Other & Russell Spending $1 Million a Year on His Body Ciara and Russell talk about their new children’s book “Why Not You?,” naming their son Win, being competitive with each other, Russell spending $1 million a year on his body and wanting to play football until he’s 45. SUBSCRIBE to get the latest #Kimmel: bit.ly/JKLSubscribe Watch Mean Tweets: bit.ly/KimmelMT10 Connect with Jimmy Kimmel Live Online:… 2022-03-02T07:00:04Z

Standing noted that the Commanders would be willing to trade star pass rusher and former No. 2 pick Chase Young if it meant landing Wilson. The challenge for the Seahawks is that the Commanders cannot provide Seattle with a replacement quarterback option that is remotely close to being on Wilson’s level.

“I think almost anyone on the roster is available if the result is Washington improving at quarterback,” Standig wrote on February 18. “In Young’s case, that would mean the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson level.”

Wilson has a no-trade clause making his comments about the Commanders very telling. Despite Wilson’s hesitancy, the Commanders appear intent on at least trying to pry Wilson away from Seattle, even if they come up empty-handed. ESPN’s John Keim reported that Wilson is one of the players on the team’s “list of 42 quarterbacks” the front office is exploring this offseason.