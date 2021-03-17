Russell Wilson Sends Cryptic Message During Free Agency

Russell Wilson went on his media tour as the offseason started but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been quiet since his agent floated his wish list of potential trade destinations. On the second day of free agency, Wilson posted an odd workout video with audio from the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises playing in the background.

“Oh, you think darkness is your ally but you merely adopted the dark, I was born in it, molded by it,” the narrator says.

The quote comes from Bane in the movie, and Wilson is wearing a workout mask in the 39-second video. Most of Wilson’s social media posts this offseason have been related to his family or training sessions.

Here is a look at the video Wilson posted.

The Fire Rises pic.twitter.com/Z8QluzKIZs — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 17, 2021

Wilson Tweeted Messages to Griffin & Ford After They Agreed to New Deals

Wilson did send out tweets reacting to former Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin signing with the Jaguars and defensive tackle Poona Ford re-signing with Seattle.

“Congrats @ShaquillG You’ve earned everything!” Wilson noted on Twitter. “Keep going! God is good!”

Wilson also sent Ford a message after he recently agreed to a two-year deal worth as much as $14 million, per Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback congratulated the team’s starting defensive tackle.

“Congrats @PoonaF_95!!!” Wilson noted. “Big time bro!”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Believes the Door Is Still Open for Wilson to be Traded

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract but listed the following four teams as franchises he would approve in a trade: Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears. Since Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers released this list, the majority of teams have made quarterback moves. The Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a massive contract extension, while the Saints re-signed Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to compete to be their starter next season.

The Raiders have voiced their confidence in Derek Carr, and the Bears recently signed Andy Dalton. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is not closing the door on Wilson being traded this offseason despite these moves.

“I don’t think it’s done, no,” Schefter explained on a recent episode of Get Up. “I don’t think I’m ready to say, ‘Russell Wilson is a Seahawk, will be a Seahawk.’ I just know how this league operates and, again, I think that maybe they’re inclined today, they are inclined today, not to move on from him. But I want to see the draft come and go before I’m ready to say that Russell Wilson will be a Seahawk next year.”

The Seahawks could look to make a post-June 1st deal when the cap hit for dealing Wilson would lessen. According to CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora, the Bears signing Dalton will not necessarily take them out of the mix for a Wilson deal down the road.

“I told you guys a week ago the Bears were hot and heavy for Russell Wilson,” La Canfora detailed. “Frankly, they bailed from the chase a little early, but then again they have found ways to botch the QB position every way possible. If Wilson is dealt, it will be close to the draft — possibly even after June 1 — and if the opportunity cost of losing out on Andy Dalton is the price you pay for hanging in the Wilson derby in the end, well, have you even really paid a price?”

