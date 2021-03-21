Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Seahawks’ Free-Agent Moves

The Seattle Seahawks had a quiet start to NFL free agency but things have heated up in recent days. The Seahawks signed former Rams tight end Gerald Everett and traded for Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, both moves designed to please Russell Wilson.

Seattle lost a number of their own notable free agents including cornerback Shaquill Griffin but pulled off a major move by re-signing star running back Chris Carson. The Seahawks had competition for Carson as the Patriots, Panthers and Jets all pursued signing the running back, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Wilson appears to be pleased with the recent moves as the Seahawks quarterback took to Twitter after Carson signed a long-term deal.

“Big time! Let’s go 32!!!” Wilson noted retweeting an NFL.com report announcing Carson’s signing.

Wilson Reportedly ‘Worked Hard’ to Push Carson to Re-Sign With the Seahawks

ESPN’s Brady Henderson revealed an interesting anecdote about Carson’s decision to re-sign with the Seahawks. Henderson reported Wilson “worked hard” to convince Carson to come back to Seattle amidst several teams courting the running back.

“Quarterback Russell Wilson worked hard in recent days to try to convince Carson to re-sign, sources told ESPN,” Henderson detailed.

Wilson is also believed to be in favor of the Seahawks plucking Everett away from their NFC West rival. Everett joins new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as Seattle looks to tweak their offense with inspiration from the Rams. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that the Seahawks’ recent moves are the team’s way of showing Wilson that they are trying to address some of his wishes.

“Gerald Everett signing is example of Seattle showing it hears Russell Wilson’s frustrations,” Fowler said on Twitter just before the team traded for Jackson. “Seahawks got very close to signing OG Kevin Zeitler and are exploring other established guard options (Gabe Jackson, Trai Turner, more) — signs, for now, that the relationship can mend.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reported a Wilson Trade Cannot Be Ruled Out

Heading into the offseason, Wilson indicated on several occasions he wants better protection in 2021. The Seahawks made their first move to address that by trading for Jackson, a deal that appears to have Wilson’s approval. The Seahawks quarterback liked a recent tweet indicating he is happy with the recent moves.

The Seahawks still have a long offseason ahead which likely includes more additions to the offensive line. The departure of David Moore puts the Seahawks in the market for another receiver as well. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the situation between the Seahawks and Wilson is still fluid leaving the door open for a potential trade.

“The Chicago Bears were rebuffed, and not only were they rebuffed this week, but I’m told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for Russell Wilson,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up. “And I think everybody needs to stay tuned to the Russell Wilson situation up to and during the NFL draft. That is the real touchstone moment when we will find out if the Seahawks are or are not willing to trade Russell Wilson.”

