Seahawks Could Monitor Trade for Pro Bowl Quarterback

It has been an offseason of constant trade rumors for the Seattle Seahawks. While it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that general manager John Schneider makes a trade for a quarterback before the season begins, there’s at least one name that the team will be keeping an eye on before the trade deadline this year.

Ty Dane Gonzalez from SI.com took some time to review the trade options that the Seahawks had at the quarterback position this offseason. One of the names that he mentioned was Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and although he doesn’t expect a trade to be imminent, that could change quickly depending on how this season goes.

“Needless to say, if Tannehill takes issue with the organization he helped lead to the AFC’s No. 1 seed just a handful of months ago, he certainly has a good argument to [be traded],” Gonzalez said. “For now, at least, that doesn’t appear to be where this is headed. But it’s something for the Seahawks to potentially monitor.”

Could Ryan Tannehill’s Time in Tennessee Be Ending?

Tannehill made a big switch in college, going from wide receiver to quarterback at Texas A&M. The Miami Dolphins felt confident enough in the newly-converted quarterback to take him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The 33-year-old’s career never took off in Miami, but when the Tennessee Titans made a trade for Tannehill in 2019, it completely revived his career.

In his first season with the Titans, Tannehill made his first Pro Bowl, led the league in passer rating, and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He’s been outstanding in the regular season for Tennessee, throwing for 10,295 yards, 76 touchdowns, and just 27 interceptions in three seasons with the team.

Unfortunately, things haven’t gone nearly as well in the playoffs. Tannehill has gone 2-3 in the postseason with the Titans, but hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019. His performance against the Cincinnati Bengals this past season was especially brutal, throwing three interceptions and costing his team a trip to the AFC Conference Championship despite the Titans being the AFC’s No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.

The lack of playoff success despite all of the talent around him the past couple of years has fans understandably upset. The Titans may also be planning for life after Tannehill given some of their recent moves.

The Titans Have a Succession Plan in Place

The Titans are likely to roll with Tannehill as the starter heading into 2022, but the franchise has a backup plan in place now just in case things go horribly wrong.

Tennessee drafted quarterback Malik Willis out of Liberty in the third round of this year’s draft. While draft analysts expected Willis to go much sooner, team weren’t sold on the prospect. The Liberty quarterback was extremely gifted as both a passer and runner, but his throwing mechanics and accuracy need a ton of work to succeed at the NFL level,

With Willis now serving as the backup, the Titans can let their third-round pick develop behind Tannehill, and if things sour quickly, they can see if the Day 2 draft pick was worth the investment.

It could be hard for the Titans to ship off Tannehill, who is in the middle of a four-year, $118 million contract according to Spotrac. However, if things fall apart and the Titans are willing to pay some of his salary, they could potentially make a move to trade Tannehill away if they really want to.