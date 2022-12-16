Seahawks Lose $69 Million Star to ‘Serious’ Injury: Report

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, but they might have lost more than just a game.

Following the Seahawks’ 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday, December 15, head coach Pete Carroll revealed that wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a serious injury. Carroll noted following the game that Lockett suffered a broken finger and that it’s a “legit” injury.

“It’s legit and all that, and we have to figure out what’s the right way to go,” Carroll said. “I can’t even fathom that — I can’t fathom playing without Tyler. … We’re gonna miss the heck out of him, whatever (time) he misses.”

Lockett Could Be Sidelined for Rest of Regular Season

As Dugar explains, Lockett’s injury could sideline him for the whole season.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic:

“Tyler Lockett may have surgery,” says Dugar. “It’s unclear right now, pete says. But the broken finger is obviously a serious issue and could knock him out the lineup awhile, possibly whole season.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter further elaborated that it’s “uncertain” whether or not Lockett will be able to play again in the regular season.

“Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll told reporters that WR Tyler Lockett broke his index finger during Thursday’s loss to the 49ers,” said Schefter. “It is uncertain whether Lockett will be able to play again this season.”

As Dugar further noted, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny broke his finger in mid-August and returned in time for the start of the regular season. However, even with that timeline, Lockett would likely be out for the remainder of the regular season. Seattle has just three games remaining before the postseason begins.

“Pete Carroll compared Tyler Lockett’s broken finger to the one Rashaad Penny suffered in 2018,” says Dugar. “I believe Rashaad broke his finger in mid-August and was ready to play in the season opener. But with that timeline, feels unlikely Tyler would make it back in regular season.”

The injury appeared to have occurred during the team’s final drive of the game.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL.com:

“Carroll later explained it was a spiral crack in Lockett’s first metacarpal which he likely sustained when he went to make a low catch on an incompletion during the Seahawks’ final drive of the game with just 3:47 left,” said Gordon.

Lockett’s Injury Comes as Seahawks Chase Playoff Berth

It’s also worth noting that Carroll mentioned during his postgame presser that Lockett expects to be back in two weeks. If that were to be the case, Lockett would return for the Seahawks’ season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Lockett actually led all Seahawks receivers with seven catches for 68 yards on the game. The 30-year-old actually entered the game leading Seattle in receiving yards (896 yards) and touchdowns (eight).

The Seahawks are already facing an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs. After starting out the season 6-3, Seattle has dropped three of their last four games. With their loss to the 49ers, the Seahawks were officially eliminated from contention of winning the NFC West.

With Lockett’s injury, the Seahawks’ path to a postseason berth just became a lot tougher. If Lockett is out for an extended period of time, Marquise Goodwin would be the next man up. Goodwin had posted 25 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns entering the game.

At 7-7, Seattle is currently two losses behind the 7-5-1 New York Giants for the final playoff spot in the NFC.