Seahawks’ Aldon Smith Wanted by Police in Louisiana: Report

Louisiana authorities issued a bulletin on Monday saying Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aldon Smith is wanted on second-degree battery charges. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Smith is connected to an alleged incident that occurred on Apr. 17 in New Orleans.

The authorities did not provide details about the alleged incident, only saying that it occurred at the French Press Coffee House in front of Home Depot in Chalmette. St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia said that Smith allegedly choked a victim unconscious. According to Travers Mackel of WDSU, authorities said that they have a video of the alleged incident.

INBOX | The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office has released the following regarding Aldon Smith: pic.twitter.com/TZ909wbi8e — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) April 19, 2021

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Smith missed four seasons due to an NFL suspension

A former first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, Smith started his career with 42 sacks in three seasons. However, he dealt with several off-the-field issues, starting in 2013. According to ESPN, authorities arrested Smith after he crashed his truck into a tree in a residential area in San Jose. One year later, the NFL suspended Smith nine games for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

The 49ers released Smith in 2015 after an arrest on charges of hit-and-run, DUI, and vandalism. He signed with the Raiders the following month but received a year-long suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The Raiders ultimately released Smith in 2018 after an arrest on multiple charges, a list that included domestic violence, assault, and false imprisonment.

Smith remained out of the NFL until the 2020 season. The league office reinstated him, and he spent the year with the Dallas Cowboys after signing a one-year contract. Smith played in all 16 games and tallied five sacks.

Authorities issued the arrest warrant two days after Smith joined the Seahawks

Reports surfaced after the season that the Cowboys made the decision to “move on” from Smith. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that the linebacker was focusing on “issues” that go beyond football. Although head coach Mike McCarthy disputed this report during a March press conference.

The Seahawks attempted to acquire Smith prior to the trade deadline in 2020, but the Cowboys did not let him go. Once the linebacker became a free agent, he headed to the Pacific Northwest to meet with the Seahawks face-to-face. One day later, he agreed to a one-year contract. The team did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Smith joined a rebuilt defensive line that also included former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder. The Seahawks also re-signed Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa, giving the team a four-man rotation of pass rushers for the 2021 season.

The Seahawks made another change to the defensive line by releasing defensive tackle Jarran Reed amid a contract dispute. The team tried to find a trade partner but ultimately cut ties with him. Reed signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

