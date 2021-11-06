Seahawks Are ‘Best Fit’ for Ex-Pro Bowl Receiver Due to Russell Wilson

There’s rampant speculation where Odell Beckham Jr. will exactly land, but the Seattle Seahawks are definitely one of the teams interested.

Beckham Jr. will have until Monday to be claimed off of waivers. But with the star receiver and the Cleveland Browns working out an agreement that will see the 29-year-old’s revised salary making him very claimable, it’s very likely Beckham doesn’t clear waivers at all.

With the Seahawks being ninth in the waiver order (according to CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan), they likely have first dibs on him of the likely teams interested in the veteran receiver.

And according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are the “best fit” for Beckham. One of the notable reasons being none other than quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I think the Seattle Seahawks (are the best fit),” says Garafolo. “We have seen Russell Wilson recruit wide receivers for the last couple of years and try to convince his front office to sign wide receivers for the last couple of years, most notably, Antonio Brown. Remember, he worked out with him. Ordinarily I’d say, ‘don’t chase that shiny object, Russ.’ But in this case, something’s gotta be done with these Seahawks.”

Garafolo cites the team’s lack of rushing as a reason the Seahawks should pursue Beckham.

“Russ is coming back for their next game against the Packers next week,” says Garafolo. “This offense is not the same rushing attack that we usually see. They are 21st in yards, 20th in attempts. Get Beckham out there, maybe take some guys out of the box. That opens up your running game, it also gives you a target in the passing game.”

Seahawks Need Jolt on Offense for Playoff Push

The NFL Network insider isn’t exactly wrong. The team has been decimated by injuries at the position with Chris Carson being limited to just four games due to a neck injury. While Carson is expected to return in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seahawks offense still may need an extra jolt if they’re to truly contend.

At a record of 3-5, the Seahawks are on the verge of falling out of the playoff race just midway through the season — especially with a game looming against the 7-1 Packers.

The addition of Beckham would give the Seahawks a much-needed weapon outside of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. While the starting duo is one of the best receivers pairs in the NFL, Seattle’s lacking in reliable weapons outside of them.

The Seahawks’ next-leading wide receiver is Freddie Swain at 16 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Seattle’s leading tight end is Gerald Everett at 14 catches catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Not exactly imposing numbers through eight games.

Lining up Beckham in the slot as a reliable chain-mover could only pay dividends for Seattle as a clear improvement from Swain.

Avoiding Russell Wilson Trade Rumors in Offseason

Furthermore, as Garafolo notes, the Seahawks don’t want to see another situation unfold where Wilson is linked to trade rumors in the offseason. That already transpired during the most recent offseason where Wilson’s potential trade wish list of the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears were revealed.

Acquiring another potent target will not only improve the Seahawks’ chances at clinching a playoff berth — it’ll entice the team’s franchise quarterback to stay in Seattle.

And ultimately, that’s one of the key motives behind bringing in Beckham — despite all of his struggles in recent years with the Browns.