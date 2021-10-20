Seahawks Claim Former Colts Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have made another roster move to bolster the depth at the quarterback position. The team claimed former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason, adding him into the mix while Russell Wilson remains on Injured Reserve.

The Colts waived Eason, a former University of Washington standout, on Tuesday, October 19. He originally landed with the team as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he spent his rookie year as the No. 3 quarterback. Eason entered the 2021 campaign behind Carson Wentz on the depth chart, and he only made one appearance before his release. He completed two of five passes for 25 yards and an interception against the Rams on September 19.

The Seahawks will not have to make a corresponding roster move after adding Eason to the mix. Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times noted that the team had an open spot on the 53-man roster after waiving cornerback Tre Flowers.

Eason Spent His College Career With 2 Teams

A sought-after recruit out of Lake Stevens, Eason started his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He became a starter during his freshman year and threw for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Eason also led the Bulldogs to a 31-23 win over TCU in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Eason returned to the Dawgs for his sophomore season and entered the year as the starter. However, he suffered a knee injury after three games and spent the year out of the lineup while Jake Fromm took over as the starter and led the team to a national championship appearance.

Eason transferred to the University of Washington and took over as the starter for the 2019 season. He completed 64.2% of his throws for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions as the Huskies went 8-5 and defeated the Boise State Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Luton Will Likely Remain the Backup Quarterback

While Eason will land on the active roster, he likely won’t replace former Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton as Geno Smith’s backup for games against the Saints and Jaguars. Luton has more experience in the offense, and he has been with the team since the season-opener.

While Luton has spent much of the season on the practice squad, the Seahawks elevated him to the active roster for the October 17 game against the Steelers. He served as Smith’s backup during the 23-20 loss before reverting back to the practice squad on Monday, October 18.

The Seahawks can only elevate Luton one more time before they have to keep him on the 53-man roster. This move will potentially take place prior to the game against the Saints, but the Seahawks have yet to make any announcements about Eason’s role with the team.

The Seahawks and Saints will face off on Monday, October 25, at 8:15 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the action as Smith tries to lead the home team to a victory and a 3-4 record. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick will provide the call for ESPN while Eli and Peyton Manning do a simulcast on ESPN 2.

