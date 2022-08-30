Seahawks Considered ‘Team to Watch’ for ‘Unique’ QB

The Seattle Seahawks could be a “team to watch” in possible trade talks for a veteran quarterback.

As the Seahawks enter the 2022 season with Geno Smith penciled in as the starting quarterback and Drew Lock as the backup, Seattle could upgrade at the position via trade. With San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seemingly off of the market following his restructured deal with the team, the Seahawks could be a landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Via Brandon Gustafson of Seattle 710 AM:

“After this reported deal (Garoppolo), it looks like the Seahawks will instead be rolling with both Smith and Lock for the 2022 season unless another quarterback becomes available,” says Gustafson. “One team to watch in that case would be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are reportedly fielding offers for Mason Rudolph as they plan to enter 2022 with Mitch Trubisky and 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.”

Rudolph Likely Best QB Available on Market

The Seahawks had been linked to Garoppolo over recent weeks, with reports indicating that Seattle would sign the veteran quarterback if he became a free agent. With Garoppolo off of the board, the Steelers’ former third-round draft selection — Rudolph — becomes the best quarterback available on the market.

While the Steelers will likely decide between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback for their season opener, that doesn’t mean Pittsburgh is so eager to trade Rudolph. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are “reluctant” to trade Rudolph.

“The Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources,” says Pelissero. “Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he’s 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.”

Whether the Steelers actually feel this way or are using this as a ploy to drive up Rudolph’s trade value remains to be seen. However, one can assume that if a decent offer is made — NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala believes a fourth-round pick is sufficient in a trade for Rudolph — that the Steelers would accept.

As Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton notes, Rudolph may not be a talented quarterback, but he’s a “unique passer” with some experience as a starter (10 games).

“Rudolph is a unique passer, not boasting a strong arm but able to throw deep balls effectively thanks to his touch and arc,” says Wharton.

Seahawks Not Interested in Trade, Says Carroll

The Seahawks have shown little public interest in adding another quarterback into the mix. In fact, head coach Pete Carroll ruled out the idea of a trade following the NFL draft back in May when Baker Mayfield and Garoppolo were available.

“I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all,” Carroll told Seattle’s Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM. “I don’t see that happening. But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.”

In addition to Smith and Lock, the Seahawks also have Jacob Eason on the roster. Eason is a former fourth-round draft selection who actually spent time on Seattle’s roster as a backup last season.

There’s little doubt that Rudolph has been impressive this preseason. The 27-year-old has done a solid job showing off his value despite being the third man on the Steelers’ pecking order. Rudolph has posted a 98.2 quarterback rating with two touchdowns, zero picks and a 66.7 percent completion rate this preseason.

While Rudolph could certainly bring value to a contending team in need of an experienced veteran backup, the Seahawks simply don’t have that void. Seattle is a rebuilding squad with their top two quarterbacks — Smith and Lock — decided for the 2022 season.

Rudolph could very well be traded by Pittsburgh in the coming days — it’s just not going to be to the Seahawks.