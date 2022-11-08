Seahawks Could Sign Former $90 Million Receiver: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect landing spot for one of the biggest names in the league.

As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to make his decision on where he wants to play for the 2022 season, the Seahawks could emerge as a surprising dark horse destination. According to Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson, Seattle is considered one of 12 potential destinations for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Robinson argues that the Seahawks are very “top-heavy” at receiver with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Adding a receiver such as Beckham would give the surprising NFC contenders “insurance” in case of an injury to one of their top two wideouts.

“One characteristic has remained the same — the Seahawks are still incredibly top-heavy at wide receiver,” says Robinson. “DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each have at least 66 targets, but no other receiver has more than 26. Marquise Goodwin has turned into Seattle’s WR3, but he’s dealing with a groin injury, and the Seahawks haven’t gotten anything out of 2021 second-rounder Dee Eskridge. Beckham could become one of the NFL’s better third wideouts in Seattle, and he’d give the Hawks insurance in case of a Metcalf or Lockett injury.”

Seahawks Lacking Viable No. 3 Receiver

The Seahawks have basically operated without much of a threat at slot receiver this season. Marquise Goodwin has produced just 14 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging just 25.6 receiving yards per game.

Despite being very top-heavy when it comes to their receivers, Seattle’s offensive unit has emerged as one of the best in the league. They’re averaging 26.8 points per game, ranking fourth in the league. In fact, veteran journeyman QB Geno Smith has emerged as a legit MVP candidate, throwing 15 touchdowns versus just four interceptions for a 73.1 percent completion rate.

Adding a receiver the magnitude of Beckham could be the very piece that lifts the Seahawks over the top. It’s the same role that Beckham played for the Los Angeles Rams last season as he played as a secondary receiver to Cooper Kupp.

Robinson also mentions how Seattle was a possible destination for Beckham when he was released by the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 season. Things were obviously very different back then as Beckham’s buddy, Russell Wilson, was still the quarterback of the Seahawks.

In fact, as Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported back in November of 2021, Seattle was thought to be his preferred destination.

“The teams to watch for Beckham are the Saints, 49ers, and Seahawks,” said Florio. “Of the three, Beckham is believed to prefer Seattle. The Raiders apparently are at least thinking about trying to crash that party.”

That obviously didn’t come to fruition, as Beckham would end up signing with the Rams. However, the Seahawks could emerge as a viable destination considering they are a contending team.

Beckham Wants His Next Team to Be a Long-Term Home

During a recent interview with Complex Sports, Beckham discussed the things he’s looking for from his next team.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” he said, “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

Considering Metcalf has yet to even hit 25 years old, Beckham could play a comfortable secondary role for the next several years while playing for an emerging contender.

The Seahawks may not be one of the teams being thrown out there as a possibility for Beckham, but they shouldn’t be ruled out of the discussion.