Seahawks Deemed ‘Potential Suitors’ for Former MVP QB, Top-5 Pick

With a potential restart seemingly emerging for the Seattle Seahawks, trade rumors keep surrounding one particular player. Although he has a no-trade clause in his contract, star quarterback Russell Wilson seems like he might be nearing the end of his tenure in the Emerald City.

Wilson signed a four-year contract extension with the Seahawks in 2019, locking him up until the 2024 offseason where he will be an unrestricted free agent. If the team is looking to rebuild, it’s possible that they look for a young signal-caller in exchange for Wilson, or look towards an aging veteran to lead the team while they search for their next quarterback.

CBS Sports names Tua Tagovailoa and Cam Newton as possible suitors to take over leadership duties for the Seahawks.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Tua Tagovailoa’s Fit in Seattle

Dating all the way back to when David Carr said that his release was faster than Wilson, Tagovailoa has been compared to the current Seahawks quarterback. They are both undersized quarterbacks with quick releases, great instincts, and can throw on the run.

According to Pro Football Focus, the two signal-callers have similar stats for the 2021 season. Wilson has a 65.2% completion rate, 244 completions, 2,875 yards, a 73.4 offensive grade, a 70.4 passing grade, and a 75.6 running grade respectively. Tagovailoa has earned a 67.8% completion rate, 248 completions, 2,544 yards, a 68.4 offensive grade, a 68 passing grade, and a 55.8 running grade respectively, all while playing one less game than Wilson.

Although he is not as proficient of a runner as Wilson, Tagovailoa has the quick arm and throwing ability to maintain if not elevate a Seahawks offense that was ranked 21st according to PFF. The Miami Dolphins may not be ready to move on from their top-five draft pick just yet, however, if he were to become available, it’s easy to see how the Seahawks would be interested.

Cam Newton’s Fit in Seattle

Cam Newton is not the MVP he once was in 2015, however, he can still bring value to an NFL team. Although he has recently found his footing again with the team that drafted him the Carolina Panthers, he has shown signs of his declines as an aging veteran quarterback.

Newton has posted some of his worst offensive grades according to PFF. His 53.1 offensive grade is the second-lowest mark of his career, and a career-low 46.5 passing offensive grade. Something that he won’t seem to stray away from is his rushing ability, posting a 73.8 rushing grade, which is now the second-highest of his career.

He may not have the same arm that nabbed him the 2015 MVP, but he won’t need stellar throwing ability to get the ball to star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett who can be playmakers all on their own.

With a focus on the run game and two elite pass catchers in their midst, the Seahawks could potentially be interested in the rushing quarterback if Wilson were to move on.

Wilson Most Likely to Move, according to CBS Sports

Arguably the best big-name quarterback that might find a new home, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin deems Wilson as ‘most likely’ to move. After a muddled 2021 offseason that saw Wilson unhappy with the Seahawks on multiple occasions, the team may want to discuss Wilson waiving his no-trade clause. This part of his contract has become highlighted over his $140 million contract due to his star power pull.

It’s safe to say that even if he’s heading towards a decline, Wilson is still a top quarterback and has plenty of gas left in the tank. The only question is, which team is going to get their fill of the eight-time Pro-Bowler?