Seahawks Elevate Former First-Round Pick Amid Injury Concerns

The Seattle Seahawks have made a roster move ahead of the home opener against the Tennessee Titans. The team elevated Robert Nkemdiche from the practice squad to the active roster, making him immediately eligible to suit up and contribute on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The Seahawks confirmed the move with a release on the team website. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone is questionable heading toward the important game with an elbow injury. The third-year pro out of Michigan turned in limited practice sessions throughout the week, creating questions about his availability. If he can’t suit up for the game at Lumen Field, Nkemdiche could step into the rotation.

Of course, the Seahawks have a deep defensive line rotation that will try to limit running back Derrick Henry and put considerable pressure on quarterback Ryan Tannehill. For example, the team made LJ Collier a healthy scratch after he started 16 games during the 2020 season.

The Seahawks will host the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 4:25 p.m. ET. CBS will provide coverage for the game as quarterback Russell Wilson tries to reach 100 wins as a starting quarterback. The team will release the list of inactive players 1.5 hours before kickoff.

The Seahawks Will Miss a Key Offensive Player

Elevating Nkemdiche was not the only move that the Seahawks made ahead of the home opener. The team also ruled out rookie wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge with a concussion, taking away an important member of the offense.

The 56th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft contributed on multiple plays during the season-opening victory over the Colts. He gained 22 rushing yards on two carries and caught one pass for six yards. However, Eskridge left the game early after taking a hit to the head.

The speedy receiver did not practice throughout the week while receiving a “doubtful” designation on the daily report. Per Bob Condotta of “The Seattle Times,” the team downgraded Eskridge to out on Saturday, Sept. 18, confirming that he will not be available to run the fly sweep or catch passes from Wilson.

The Seahawks will move forward with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in their normal roles as the top two receivers. Penny Hart will suit up and provide another option for Wilson in an offense that also includes tight ends Will Dissly and Gerald Everett.

2 Starters Should Return After Injury Concerns

While Eskridge will not suit up for the Seahawks on Sept. 19, two other members of the team should be in their starting roles are sparking concern throughout the week. Cornerback DJ Reed and left guard Damien both dealt with injuries, which limited their ability to practice.

Reed turned in a full practice on Wednesday, but he missed practice on Thursday with a foot injury. He returned in a limited fashion on Friday, receiving a questionable designation for the game against the Titans. Per the Seahawks media team, head coach Pete Carroll later explained to reporters that the injury surfaced throughout the week and that Reed would likely play.

Lewis, on the other hand, did not practice throughout the week while dealing with a groin injury. He also received a questionable designation on the injury report, but Carroll noted that Lewis would also likely play against the Titans.

