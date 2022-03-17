Seahawks ‘Exploring’ Trade for Ex-No. 1 Overall Pick QB: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are looking into possibly trading for a notable AFC rival quarterback.

According to a report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on Thursday, March 17, the Seahawks have “discussed exploring” a trade for the Cleveland Browns‘ Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has served as the Browns’ starter over the past four seasons since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

“I’m told the #Seahawks have discussed exploring acquiring Baker Mayfield at quarterback, per league sources,” says Anderson.

Mayfield’s Value in Potential Seahawks Trade

According to Anderson, a second-rounder or a conditional third-rounder could Mayfield’s value via trade.

“Speaking on value assessment: Perhaps a ‘2nd-rounder, or a conditional 3rd-rounder that turns into a 2nd’ for Baker Mayfield, per league source,” says Anderson.

Mayfield has faced trade rumors this offseason as the Browns have explored a trade for the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson. However, the Browns were informed that they are no longer in the running for the Texans QB, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

Watson — who holds a no-trade clause — eliminated the Browns from contention and instead has set his sights NFC South teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Thursday that they are no longer in the running to land Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans, a team source told ESPN,” says Trotter.

“Browns officials met with Watson on Tuesday in Houston and attempted to persuade the quarterback to waive his no-trade clause to play for them,” Trotter continued. “But Watson instead eliminated the Browns from contention, leaving the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons as the remaining known contenders for Watson.”

Mayfield Requests Trade from Browns

Reports trickled in on Thursday regarding Mayfield’s request for a trade, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“#Browns QB Baker Mayfield has requested a trade, per sources,” says Pelissero. “Cleveland has been hoping to move forward after its Deshaun Watson pursuit and offered to fly to Texas to meet with Mayfield. But from the QB’s perspective, the bridge is burned and it’s time to move on now.”

However, the Browns now have no plans of trading Mayfield after their failed pursuit of Watson, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“And the #Browns, I’m told, said no to Baker Mayfield’s trade request,” says Garafolo. “They do not plan to honor it.”

Mayfield led the Browns to a playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers just 14 months prior. In fact, he nearly led Cleveland to an AFC Championship Game appearance following a tight 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Mayfield failed to follow up on that successful 2020 campaign with a productive 2021 season. The 26-year-old was one of the least-efficient starting quarterbacks in the league in 2021. According to Pro Football Focus, Mayfield posted a 63.6 offensive grade last season, ranking 30th among all quarterbacks.

With the Seahawks moving on from Russell Wilson, Seattle is lacking a true franchise quarterback. At the current moment, former second-round draft selection Drew Lock is projected to be the team’s starting QB for the 2022 season.

If the Seahawks are planning to reload quickly — rather than tank for a potential franchise QB in the 2023 NFL draft — they could make a play for Mayfield, who has proven success as a franchise quarterback.