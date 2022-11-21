Seahawks Could Be ‘Interested’ in Ex-Pro Bowl RB: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks might be in the market for another running back.

Following news that the Denver Broncos had released two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon on Monday, November 21, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times had an interesting suggestion. According to Condotta, the Seahawks “might” be interested in Gordon due to their previous interest in Eno Benjamin. Benjamin was waived by the Arizona Cardinals last week, with the Seahawks being one of four teams that placed a waiver claim on the 23-year-old running back. However, the Houston Texans — who have the worst record in the league at 1-8-1 — ended up with the young running back.

“Gordon has obviously struggled this year, including against Seahawks. But just thinking out loud — Seattle did put in a waiver claim for Eno Benjamin and might be interested in RB depth,” said Condotta.

As Spotrac points out, Gordon is owed $940,000 left on his contract plus in-game bonuses if a team were to claim him off waivers.

“Melvin Gordon has $940,000 left on his 2022 salary, including per game active bonuses, should a team look to claim him off waivers,” says Spotrac.

Gordon’s Issues With Fumbling Extends Back to 2015

The 29-year-old Gordon had served as the Broncos’ starting running back since Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 4 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Gordon has struggled with ball security issues for years, fumbling the ball 26 times since entering the league in 2015 — the most of any running back in that time frame. Gordon fumbled the ball at the two-yard-line versus the Raiders in the Broncos’ loss to Las Vegas in Week 11. Although a teammate recovered the football, the Broncos would end up missing the field goal at the end of the drive. Had Gordon scored, it would have given Denver a 17-7 lead over Las Vegas.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett explained why the team is moving on from Gordon.

“He’s a true pro, he’s done a lot of good stuff here…we thought it was best for the team and we moved on and wish him the best of luck, think it’s great for him to have a fresh start,” Hackett said Monday.

Although Gordon has certainly had a propensity for fumbles, playing a secondary role to Seattle’s top back, Kenneth Walker III, may lessen those issues. While Gordon has struggled to run the football this season — he’s averaging just 3.5 yards per carry — that may be a product of the Broncos’ lackluster offense. Denver is averaging 14.7 points per game, the worst mark in the league. Gordon rushed for 918 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry while sharing carries with Williams last season.

Seahawks Are Thin at RB Behind Gordon

Following the season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks are thin at running back. DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer primarily play roles on special teams and have just 20 combined carries this season. As Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors points out, Gordon could provide valuable “insurance” behind Walker.

“For a team as reliant on the run game as Seattle, shaky depth at running back is an issue,” said Ulrich. “Gordon wouldn’t take work from Walker but he would provide some insurance as someone capable of being the lead back should Walker miss time.”

While the Seahawks are obviously at a disadvantage due to the waiver process — at a record of 6-4, teams with a lesser record have priority over Seattle — they might very well put in a claim considering their previous interest in Benjamin.