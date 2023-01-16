Seahawks Predicted to Land ‘Impact Starter’ in 2023: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could land a disruptive defensive force.

As predicted by CBS Sports’ Kyle Stackpole in his 2023 NFL mock draft, the analyst projects the Seahawks to select Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy with the No. 5 overall pick. Stackpole has a simple explanation for why Seattle will target the defensive force with their first pick in the 2023 draft — they need to beef up their defensive line.

“The Seahawks need to beef up their defensive front, and the best defensive prospect available at this point is Myles Murphy,” said Stackpole. “His size (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) and athleticism will make him a disruptor wherever he lines up.”

Why Seahawks Should Target Myles Murphy With Top-Five Pick

The Seahawks made it into the playoffs during the 2022 season. However, it’s no secret that one of their key weaknesses was their defensive unit. Seattle’s defensive unit ranked 25th in points allowed (23.6 points allowed per game) and 30th in rushing yards allowed.

In fact, their lack of a disruptive force on the front seven played a role in the Seahawks’ 41-23 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The defensive unit allowed 181 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and generated just one sack in the loss.

While their pass-rushing attack was a top 10 unit — ranking seventh in the league with 45 total sacks — the Seahawks are lacking a true dominant force along the defensive line. Seattle was led by free agent signee Uchenna Nwosu (9.5 sacks) and pass-rushing specialist Darrell Taylor (9.5 sacks). Considering Nwosu had never racked up higher than five sacks in a single season prior to this year, it’s unfair to expect him the carry the load for the second straight season.

Selecting Murphy gives the Seahawks an added dimension on defense that could help alleviate their defensive woes. As NFL Draft Buzz details in their scouting report of Murphy, he’s a “no-brainer top ten pick.”

“With almost unrivaled mobility and pass-rushing skills, Murphy is set to make an immediate impact in the NFL. With the freakish speed, power, and agility to play multiple positions, he should be a game-changer in the NFL. With the right coaching, Murphy could be an impact starter by the end of his rookie season and is sure to make a real difference to his team’s defensive line. A no-brainer top-ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

During his junior season in 2022, Murphy recorded 23 tackles, posted 22 stops, 21 quarterback hurries, seven quarterback hits and six sacks.

The Seahawks will hold two picks in the first round of this year’s draft — one at No. 5 via the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos and the second one at No. 20. Given Seattle’s pressing need for a playmaker along the defensive line, it’s fair to assume the Seahawks will likely draft a defensive force such as Murphy with their top five pick.

Geno Smith Wants to Finish Career With Seahawks

It looks like Geno Smith wants to finish his career with the Seahawks.

Despite coming up short in his first playoff start in the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers, the 32-year-old quarterback made it very clear in the postgame press conference that he wants to return to Seattle. The veteran quarterback will be a free agent in the offseason.

“I want to finish my career in Seattle,” Smith told reporters following the Seahawks’ playoff loss. “I want to be here. The town, the city, the team, coach [Pete] Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could’ve been out of the league. They embraced me. And I want to repay them for that.”

Smith delivered in his first season as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, clinching a Pro Bowl selection after leading the league in completion percentage.

The Seahawks will obviously attempt to re-sign Smith. But the question is, are they going to place the franchise tag on him, or are they going to sign him to a multi-year deal? We’ll see how contract negotiations progress between both sides as the offseason unfolds.