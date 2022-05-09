Seahawks Could Land New QB With ‘Moxie,’ Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking at their new future franchise quarterback.

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network recently released an early version of his 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Based upon his projections, the Seahawks will select their new franchise quarterback in the University of Alabama’s Bryce Young with the ninth overall pick.

“Similar to the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks were so adamant about not wanting to take a quarterback in the top portion of the 2022 NFL Draft that they tried their hardest to trade down,” said Mellor on April 30. “After unsuccessfully doing so, the Seahawks have a pair of bookend tackles for new quarterback Bryce Young.”

According to Mellor, Young possesses an “elite right arm” and a moxie that rivals the most experienced quarterbacks in the game today.

“The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Young possesses an elite right arm and a moxie that rivals the most seasoned NFL quarterback today,” says Mellor. “He stands tall in the pocket and delivers the ball accurately and on time to every level of the field.”

Why Seahawks Could Draft Young

As Mellor notes, the Seahawks passed on multiple opportunities to select a new franchise quarterback during the 2022 NFL draft. In fact, highly-ranked prospects such as Malik Willis and Matt Corral dropped all the way down to the third round of the draft and Seattle still passed on selecting either one of them.

With the Seahawks entering the 2022 NFL season with Geno Smith and Drew Lock battling it out for the starting job, it’s safe to say Seattle is setting itself up to select their new franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. And it doesn’t get much better than Young.

Based upon Mellor’s projections, Young is the second-ranked quarterback prospect, behind only Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. However, he could very well leap Stroud with another sensational season in 2022.

The 20-year-old Young has started just one season of collegiate football and has already turned heads. Young won the Heisman Trophy during the 2021 season after throwing for 47 touchdown passes versus seven interceptions and 4,872 passing yards. His touchdown and passing yardage marks are single-season school records. He also led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship in his first season as starter.

Young Might Have Higher Ceiling Than Previous Alabama QB’s

One NFC scouting director noted that Young would be the first quarterback off of the board if he was eligible for the 2022 NFL draft.

“He’s improved each week,” the director told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated back in December. “Mature player who doesn’t force the ball, seems to take what the defense gives him. He’s good in-rhythm and shows the ability to make plays off script. Accuracy and arm strength are very good. He can anticipate and is improving his consistency.”

Alabama’s previous two quarterbacks prior to Young — Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones — each were drafted in the first round in 2020 and 2021. And while both quarterbacks led the Crimson Tide to national championship titles, neither won the Heisman Trophy or were as statistically dominant as Young.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that the franchise isn’t seeking to make a trade for a quarterback prior to the start of the 2022 season. Assuming Seattle doesn’t have some sort of a surprise season in 2022, the Seahawks should be in prime position to draft Young next year.