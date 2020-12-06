Seahawks Place Key Starter on Injured Reserve & Break COVID List Streak

The Seattle Seahawks secondary continues to be a revolving door as the team placed cornerback Tre Flowers on injured reserve as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Flowers joins Quinton Dunbar as two of the team’s corners are sidelined just after star safety Jamal Adams returned to the field.

The Seahawks announced the move on the eve of the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Giants. Seattle will be without Flowers for at least the next three games, but Pete Carroll indicated the team is expecting Dunbar to return soon. After a shaky start to the season, Flowers has emerged as one of the Seahawks most consistent corners playing the majority of snaps for the last five games.

Carroll Noted Flowers Does Not Have a Serious Injury

The move is a bit surprising as it comes just a day after Carroll noted that Flowers was not dealing with a serious injury. The Seahawks’ upcoming schedule likely played a role in the team’s decision to take a cautious approach with Flowers with an eye on the postseason.

“He came out of the game with his hamstring tight, did the MRI and he’s got something that we have to deal with,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “It’s not a serious hamstring injury, but it’s enough to really bother him this week, and to expect for him to turn around and bounce back around this week is a lot to expect.”

The Seahawks Placed DT Bryan Mone on the COVID-19 List

The Seahawks made it to Week 13 before having to place a player on the COVID-19 list. Seattle was the lone remaining NFL team to not have a player on the list during the season. The Seahawks announced defensive tackle Bryan Mone has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list but did not provide further details.

The move does not necessarily mean Mone tested positive for the virus as players can also be added if they were close with anyone who has COVID-19. Mone was already on the injured reserve list when the team announced the latest news. The Seahawks also elevated tackle Chad Wheeler to the active roster from the practice squad.

Carroll has emphasized the need for the Seahawks to go above and beyond protocols amidst the ongoing pandemic. The Seahawks coach admitted the team has tried to make a competition out of some of the protocols.

“We have a COVID competition, you know, spacing competition,” Carroll told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “We keep score. The whole thing. And I think that the tight ends and specialists are in first place right now. And so we’re going to play it out throughout the season and see who wins. …There’s a lot to it, mostly it’s attitude though and really the commitment that comes from that.”

