Seahawks Predicted to Sign ‘Playmaker’ to $15 Million Deal

The Seattle Seahawks could have one more major signing up their sleeves this offseason.

As we get closer and closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, the focus is on what Seattle plans to do with their two first-round draft picks, with their first pick being at No. 5 and their second selection being at No. 20. However, they may have one more need to tackle in free agency prior to the draft.

According to a prediction from Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, the Seahawks will re-sign defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year, $15 million deal. The 27-year-old Ford has served as a key starter for the Seahawks since the 2019 season, starting 63 of his 65 appearances. Moton argues that Seattle should continue to keep Ford as a “solid rotational defender.”

“Ford will do most of his damage on early downs as a run defender, though defensive coordinators should be intrigued by the number of plays he’s made in the backfield since 2020,” writes Moton. “The Seattle Seahawks should continue to develop Ford into a solid rotational defender.”

Poona Ford Has Served as Key Seahawks Starter Since 2019

Ford turned in another solid campaign last year, posting 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and three sacks while appearing in 56% of the defensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Ford posted a decent 56.2 defensive grade last season and an efficient 73.0 defensive grade during the 2021 season and an even better 81.9 defensive grade during the 2020 season.

However, Seattle appears to be going through a rebuild of their defensive line, signing former Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones and allowing key players such as Shelby Harris, Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Ford to hit free agency.

The Seahawks’ hesitation in bringing back key players of their defensive line from last season isn’t exactly surprising. Seattle ranked towards the bottom of the league in run defense in every major category, ranking 30th in rushing yards, 27th in rushing touchdowns and 26th in rushing yards per attempt allowed.

Why the Seahawks Should Re-Sign Poona Ford

Moton continues to argue in favor of the Seahawks re-signing Ford. He writes that Seattle won’t find a game-wrecker at defensive tackle comparable to an elite one such as Javon Hargrave, who signed an $84 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent.

“At this point in the offseason, teams won’t find a game-wrecker comparable to Hargave on the open market, but general managers may invest a lot in an interior playmaker with some upside,” said Moton. “Poona Ford isn’t a young player (27 years old), though his production has trended up in recent years. In each of the previous three seasons, he’s registered six or more tackles for loss with at least a couple of sacks.”

While the Seahawks can definitely upgrade the interior of their defensive line through the draft — the University of Georgia’s Jalen Carter is an option for Seattle at No. 5 — they still need some depth after allowing virtually all of their key rotational defensive tackles to walk in free agency.

Re-signing Ford — who has been a member of Seattle’s defensive line rotation since 2018 — can help keep some stability as the Seahawks look to rebuild their front seven entering the 2023 season.