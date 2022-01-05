Seahawks Named as Possible Landing Spot for 7-Time Pro Bowl Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks could emerge as a potential landing spot for one of the most accomplished receivers in NFL history.

As unlikely as it seems right now, Antonio Brown could return to the NFL. While the scenario seems dim due to Brown’s recent scene with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we’re still awaiting official explanation from Brown’s camp. If the explanation seems believable and works in Brown’s favor, that could possibly open the doors for another stint with an NFL team.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the veteran receiver can have another job in the league if he wants one.

“If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one,” says Anderson. “That is not an opinion. That is what I know.”

Based upon that knowledge and the fact that Russell Wilson has vouched for Brown in the past, CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr believes the Seattle Seahawks could be a possible landing spot for the 33-year-old receiver.

“The Seahawks were another team interested in signing Brown before he went to the Buccaneers,” says Kerr. “Russell Wilson, who has worked out with Brown for several offseasons, has vouched for him in the past, saying the Seahawks have the culture to work with him and that Seattle ‘is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.’

Seahawks Would Sign AB for Russ

If the Seahawks have an interest in keeping Wilson beyond this season, perhaps bringing Brown in will be a way for Wilson to stick around. Brown also may end up going wherever Wilson goes if Wilson has a say in the personnel he wants for his offense.”

Brown has been on the roster of four franchises — New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buccaneers — in the past three years and has burned his bridges with all of them.

However, contending teams are always looking for an edge. And considering Brown would sign for the veteran’s minimum — he’s playing on a base salary of under $1 million for the Bucs in 2021 — he might be a worth risk taking for the Seahawks.

After all, the Bucs won a Super Bowl with Brown as one of the team’s leading receivers and the veteran was productive when he was on the field — 87 receptions, 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

Considering 23-year-old Freddie Swain hasn’t exactly impressed in his role as slot receiver — 24 receptions for 318 yards and three touchdowns — the Seahawks could look for an upgrade at the No. 3 receiver spot. When one factors in Seattle may attempt to keep Wilson happy, acquiring a receiver that is favorable in his eyes would go a long way towards solidifying that relationship.



Seahawks Tried Signing AB Back in 2020

Wilson previously attempted to lure Brown to Seattle when he was a free agent in October of 2020. That was right before Brown made the decision to sign with the Buccaneers.

Via NFL Network’s Mike Silver:

“Antonio Brown, for example, he chose Tampa Bay over Seattle,” Silver said. “Seattle was absolutely in on trying to get Antonio Brown which Russell Wilson was urging. And they tried, and Antonio Brown said, ‘you know what? I want Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ and we know what happened next.”

Wilson also spoke of why it would be appealing for Brown to play in Seattle back in October of 2020, via Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest.

“Most of the conversations I’ve had with most of his former teammates and stuff like that said that he worked hard every day,” Wilson said. “He came ready, and I think he had a bad year or two there that didn’t go the way you want it to. I think that with our culture and how our culture is, with Coach Carroll, with the teammates that we have, the men that we have and the growth, I think, if he does play football, I think this is a great place. If he does play again, I think this is a place that he’ll grow a lot as a man as well.”

The idea of Brown signing with the Seahawks isn’t as far-fetched as one may think.