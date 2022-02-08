Seahawks Considered Potential Trade Target for 3-Time Pro Bowl CB

The Seattle Seahawks could improve their defense in a major way with this trade acquisition.

As the Seahawks enter the 2022 offseason, the biggest topic is whether or not Russell Wilson will remain with the team. There has been no indication that Wilson has demanded a trade, but reports have it that he’s open to options, including a potential trade.

As Wilson nears the age of 34, there’s little doubt that his main goal is to win another Super Bowl. The veteran quarterback openly admitted at the end of the season that’s actually the case.

“My goal is to win more Super Bowls, and my plan is to win them here,” Wilson said back in January. “It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

“We’ve always thought I would be here,” Wilson continued. “That’s been always my goal — to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.”

The Seahawks finished the season at 7-10 and missed the playoffs for just the second time since Wilson was drafted back in 2012. That means Seattle will have to acquire better players in order to get back into contention mode.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Seahawks Could Target Howard via Trade

One of the ways they can do that is by shoring up the defense. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks could be a trade target for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard is currently signed with the Dolphins through the 2024 season.

“Howard wanted a trade over the summer absent a new deal, and Miami put a bandage on the issue, adding $3.5 million in incentives to his 2021 bottom line,” says Fowler. “But that doesn’t solve this issue: Howard is seventh among cornerbacks in per-year average payout ($15.1 million), less than teammate Byron Jones ($16.5 million). The 49ers need corner help in the worst way. And elsewhere in the NFC West, the Seahawks can say the same.”

As Fowler notes, Howard wanted a trade last summer due to issues with his current contract and the Dolphins merely put a bandage over it. With the Dolphins entering a new era after the hiring of the offensive-minded Mike McDaniel as the team’s new head coach, now would be a good time to trade the three-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Howard Continues to Play at High Level

Howard remains an above-average cornerback after posting a ridiculous 2020 campaign in which he posted a 87.3 defensive grade, ranking second among all corners, according to Pro Football Focus.

During the 2021 season, the 28-year-old posted a 70.9 defensive grade, ranking 26th among all cornerbacks in the NFL.

With the Dolphins already paying Byron Jones $16.5 million per season, Miami could field suitors for a potential Howard trade. In this scenario, the Dolphins could seek draft capital.

According to Spotrac, Howard’s market value is $21.7 million per year, which would be tops among players at his position.

With the Seahawks possessing nearly $37 million in cap space entering the offseason, they’ll have money to sign Howard to a long-term contract extension.

Acquiring a player the caliber of Howard will only improve the Seahawks’ defense. Improving the current roster will only help in keeping Wilson happy, which increases the chances of keeping the veteran quarterback in Seattle moving forward.