Seahawks Projected to Land Quarterback With ‘Immense Arm Talent’

The Seattle Seahawks could soon land their future franchise quarterback.

As the Seahawks prepare to enter the 2022 season with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock as their starting quarterback, next year’s NFL draft may be an opportunity for Seattle to rebuild its organization. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Seahawks could land University of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in next year’s draft.

According to Ballentine’s projection for the 2023 NFL mock draft, he expects Seattle to land Van Dyke with the No. 5 overall pick in next year’s draft.

“In this scenario, the Seahawks prefer the immense arm talent of Van Dyke,” said Ballentine. “The Hurricanes passer took over from injured D’Eriq King and never gave the job up. He has the ability to throw to all areas of the field with velocity.”

Why Van Dyke Projects as a Franchise Passer

While Van Dyke certainly checks off the “arm talent” category, he also possesses ideal size (6-foot-4, 224 pounds) and his statistics back up his talent. Furthermore, selecting Van Dyke — who is a third-year sophomore — in next year’s draft will give franchise receiver DK Metcalf a franchise quarterback to work with for years to come.

“From the time he took the starting job, he led the ACC in big-time throws, per Pro Football Focus,” says Ballentine. “His ability to drive the ball downfield successfully, with a 62.3 completion percentage, makes him an ideal quarterback for DK Metcalf who is young enough to still be in his prime if the Seahawks are able to identify and develop a franchise quarterback.”

Van Dyke is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in next year’s draft, as he could be as high as the No. 3 quarterback taken after Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and the University of Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Despite only starting nine games, Van Dyke threw 25 touchdowns and 2900 yards versus just six picks.

Former NFL offensive lineman and current 247 Sports analyst Blake Brockermeyer explains how Van Dyke doesn’t just possess a deadly arm, he can also extend plays and deliver throws under pressure.

“Van Dyke’s big frame allows him to take hits, stay in the pocket and deliver the ball under pressure,” says Brockermeyer. “He also can run if needed to gain the necessary yards on the ground and throws the ball on the move under distress well. Van Dyke does a nice job of extending plays in the pocket and avoiding the pass rush constantly.”

Seahawks Likely to Select QB With First Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Seahawks hold two first-round draft picks — one as a result of the Russell Wilson trade from earlier this offseason — and are likely to spend their first pick on a quarterback in a very heavy class at the position. According to Ballentine’s projection, six quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round, with four going within the first eight selections. That would tie the NFL record for most quarterbacks picked in the first round, matching the famous 1983 NFL draft.

By comparison, only one quarterback was selected during the 2022 NFL draft, with Kenny Pickett going at No. 20 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Seahawks passing on not only picking a quarterback in the first round, but passing on selecting a quarterback throughout the entire 2022 NFL draft, one can expect Seattle to target a franchise passer in 2023.