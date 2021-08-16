Seahawks Reach 85-Man Roster Limit With Flurry of Moves

The Seattle Seahawks are ahead of the game. The team announced a series of moves on Monday, Aug. 16, that helped them get under the 85-man roster limit prior to Tuesday’s deadline. The Seahawks achieved this goal by waiving six players and signing another.

According to a press release, the Seahawks waived linebacker Nate Evans, tackle Lukayus McNeil, cornerback Jordan Miller, defensive tackle Walter Palmore, receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams, and running back Cameron Scarlett. Evans and Miller each had two tackles during the 20-7 loss to the Raiders while Palmore added another and two assists.

Scarlett did not play a major role during the first preseason game. He only registered one carry for seven yards. The Seahawks signed the former Stanford player in July to fill an empty spot created by the release of receiver Tamorrion Terry. However, the team should see the return of running back Travis Homer from the PUP list ahead of a game against the Broncos.

Of the waived players, only Miller has experience in the regular season. He landed with the Falcons in 2019 as a fifth-round pick and appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recovering one fumble and registering four tackles. However, the league suspended the cornerback for four games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Following his suspension, Miller returned to the Falcons for most of the 2020 season. He appeared in one game during his sophomore campaign and added another tackle to his total. The Falcons ultimately cut Miller in December 2020.

The Seahawks Waived an Extra Player to Add Another

Following the loss to the Raiders, the Seahawks waived six players to get under the 85-man limit. The reason for the extra roster move is that the team added another potential contributor to the defense.

The Seahawks signed Alex Tchangam, a 6-foot-4-inch, 244-pound defensive end. A native of Cameroon, Tchangam moved to Georgia as a child but did not play organized football until he reached junior college. He suited up for De Anza College and registered 16 total sacks over the span of 15 games.

Tchangam joined the Colorado Buffaloes during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and appeared in 11 total games. He registered 24 total tackles and 3.5 sacks before going undrafted in 2020 and did not play during the NFL season.

Bubble Players Have Another Opportunity to Impress

With the regular season approaching, the Seahawks have two more games before cutting the roster down to 53 for the start of the regular season. The team will first cut to 80 players by Tuesday, Aug. 24, and then make the final cuts by Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Several players will see their NFL dreams come to an end during these two waves of cuts, but they will first have opportunities to impress the coaches in Seattle and around the NFL. The first will be the preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

The preseason schedule will end on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Lumen Field. The Chargers will come to town as the bubble players fight for their NFL futures. Kickoff will take place at 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

