Seahawks Release Intriguing Receiver & Reveal Running Back to Miss Time

The Seattle Seahawks will be without rookie rusher DeeJay Dallas as the running back will miss extended time with an ankle injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic noting on his ESPN 710 Seattle radio show that Dallas did not sustain a broken leg as some had feared during the Washington game.

“Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain, source said, a serious sprain that should knock him out multiple weeks,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Twitter. “Not great, but Seattle can withstand it with Rashaad Penny returning and taking on a larger role.”

Carroll compared Dallas’ injury to one L.J. Collier sustained but added it was not as severe. The Seahawks expect Dallas to miss a “few weeks” leaving the door open for the rookie to return in the postseason. The news means Rashaad Penny will have even more of an opportunity to be part of a three-headed rushing attack with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

The Seahawks Released WR Penny Hart

Seattle officially activated Josh Gordon and released wide receiver Penny Hart to open up a roster spot. Hart has been an intriguing playmaking option for the Seahawks in his limited opportunities, but a deep receiver group made the wideout a luxury. The receiver was mostly used on special teams this season but recorded one reception along with a 19-yard run on a jet sweep against the Jets.

The Georgia State product was one of the standout players when I attended the 2019 Senior Bowl but went undrafted. After a brief stint with the Colts, Hart had progressed from the Seahawks practice squad to the active roster this season. Hart could be a potential candidate to re-sign with the Seahawks as a practice squad member if he clears waivers. The wide receiver reflected on being moved up to the active roster prior to the start of the season.

“With everything going on right now, having the opportunities that I did,” Hart explained in September, per Sports Illustrated. “This staff giving me opportunities to go out there and show what I got in practice with no preseason games, it made it just that much more meaningful to me for them to be able to give me the opportunity to be on the 53.”

Gordon Is Expected to Play vs. Rams

With the emergence of rookie Freddie Swain, it has been challenging for players like Hart along with John Ursua to see the field this season. The return of Gordon made it even more difficult for Hart. Carroll noted that the team is hopeful Gordon will play against the Rams, but it will depend on how the receiver looks in the practices leading up to the Week 16 matchup.

“We’ve got to get him on the practice field and see what he looks like,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s been working out really hard—I’ve been able to watch his workouts on video a couple times here to see that he’s in really good shape. He’s really big and strong too, so we’re excited to see how he does. We’re planning the week like he has a chance to contribute, so we’ll see. We’ll hold out a good hope and thought and see where it fits.”

READ NEXT: NFL Playoff Picture 2020-21: NFC & AFC Standings for Week 15