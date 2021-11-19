Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Could Seek ‘Fresh Start’ in 2022

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could be seeking a fresh start elsewhere.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the 32-year-old quarterback could be a part of an “epic QB carousel” for the 2022 offseason. That would be because a number of big-name quarterbacks — also including names such as Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan — could be seeking new homes next season.

In Wilson’s case, the Seahawks are currently 3-6 and very well on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time in four years. Although Wilson does have two years left remaining on his deal, trade rumors have swirled around the veteran quarterback since the offseason.

Wilson’s Future Could Hinge on Playoff Appearance

As Howe notes, if the Seahawks miss the playoffs — they’re currently 1.5 games behind the Carolina Panthers for the final spot in the NFC playoff picture — Wilson could seek a “fresh start.”

While Seahawks fans might not want to see the franchise part with their quarterback, Howe also mentions how Seattle should be able to garner three first-round draft picks in a possible deal for WIlson.

“Similar to Rodgers’ situation, Wilson’s relationship with the Seahawks deteriorated last offseason, but they’ve at least given off the appearance that it’s all good now,” says Howe. “Unlike Rodgers’ situation, the Seahawks (3-6) might not make the playoffs and will need to make significant additions in the offseason to contend for a Super Bowl in 2022.”

“Wilson, who turns 33 this month, has one playoff win since 2017 and hasn’t been to the NFC Championship Game in seven years,” Howe continues. “If the Seahawks miss the playoffs, it’s hardly a stretch to think Wilson would seek a fresh start. The Seahawks shouldn’t have a problem getting at least three first-round picks for him in a trade.”

Eagles Rumored as Possible Landing Spot

While Wilson is coming off of middle finger surgery and one of the worst performances of his career in Week 10 — the Seahawks were shut out for the first time in his 10-year career — he still remains one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

The former Super Bowl champion currently ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating and is coming off of a 2020 campaign in which he was considered an MVP candidate for much of the season.

Wilson would be a hot name on the trade market and a number of quarterback-needy teams would make a play for the veteran quarterback.

Among the teams rumored to be interested in Wilson are the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a rookie head coach in Nick Sririani and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurt, the Eagles have a 4-6 record — one game better than the Seahawks, who had vastly higher expectations entering the season.

Peter King of NBC Sports reckons the Eagles will be one of four teams that could make a play for Wilson in the offseason.

“Sabers were rattled last year by Wilson and his agent, and I just wonder if an 8-9 season might make Seattle GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll wonder if rewriting the script and getting three first-round picks and maybe one top player from a Carolina or Denver or Pittsburgh or Miami or Philadelphia is smarter than trying to keep Wilson happy,” says KIng.

While the Eagles are a young team, they’re also a team that’s potentially on the rise. The supporting cast features wide receiver Devonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Miles Sanders as the top options — all three of those players are no older than the age of 26.

Other than the Eagles, the Panthers — who will likely start Cam Newton at quarterback this week — the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers are all possible options for Wilson.

The point is this — a number of teams are seeking franchise quarterbacks this offseason. And if Wilson wants out of Seattle, he’ll find no shortage of suitors on the trade market.