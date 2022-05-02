Seahawks Starter Bolts for Deal With New Team: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have lost another starter from last season.

As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, May 2, the Houston Texans are signing Rasheem Green to a one-year deal. Green had been a member of the Seahawks since Seattle drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

“Sources: The #Texans are signing #Seahawks FA pass-rusher Rasheem Green to a 1-year deal,” says Rapoport. “Coming off a career year with 6.5 sacks, Green gives Houston a big post-draft boost off the edge.”

The four-year veteran had previously visited with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers earlier in free agency.

Green Posts Banner Year in 2021 With Seahawks

Green had a banner year while emerging as a starter during training camp. The 24-year-old not only posted 6.5 sacks, he also accumulated 48 tackles and six tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Focus, the edge rusher saw a career-high 847 defensive snaps and posted a 50.2 defensive grade and 51.3 pass-rushing grade last season.

Following his signing with the Texans, Green projects as the starting right defensive end opposite of Jonathan Greenard.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Seahawks Continue Rebuild Along Front Seven

While the Seahawks will be losing one of their defensive starters from last season, it appears to all be a part of Pete Carroll’s rebuilding plan when it comes to the defensive front.

Green is just the latest holdover from the previous season to be let go. Earlier this offseason, Seattle allowed Carlos Dunlap and longtime Seahawks veteran Benson Mayowa to walk.

Seattle addressed their lack of personnel at edge rusher by using two draft picks — a second-round and a fifth-round pick — during the 2022 NFL draft. The Seahawks drafted edge rusher Boye Mafe out of the University of Minnesota in the second round and fellow edge rusher Tyreke Smith out of Ohio State in the fifth round.

Mafe posted seven sacks last season and 15 over his four seasons with the Gophers. Carroll explained how he sees Mafe’s role with Seattle.

“I like him, particularly, coming forward and getting after the quarterback, which we would like to emphasize as we get started,” he said, “but he’ll be an outside backer in the system and an outside rusher in the 4-3 stuff, so he will get a really good chance to see where he fits in with that.”

After the Seahawks finished as one of the worst pass-rushing units last season, Carroll stressed the importance to improve the team’s front seven during his end-of-season press conference back in January.

“The numbers of the lack of turnovers that we were able to create,” Carroll said in his end-of-season press conference. “Usually those come when you’re getting ahead in games; and if you’re well ahead, the ball gets more exposed and you get more turnovers and that feeds off itself. But also you’ve got to create them, and you create them with the pass rush. And pass rush, the quarterback is the number one critical aspect of turning the football over.”

It looks like the Seahawks are well on their way to doing so by injecting some young and fresh blood into the unit.