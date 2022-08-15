Seahawks Trade for Hybrid WR-TE From Eagles, Part With Former Day 2 Pick: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are making a preseason trade.

Not long after it was reported that the Seahawks had planned to release defensive back Ugo Amadi, Seattle is trading Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver/tight end JJ Arcega-Whiteside, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Trade! The #Eagles are sending WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the #Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi, per sources,” reported Pelissero on Monday, August 15.

Arcega-Whiteside is a former second-round draft selection of the Eagles back in 2019. However, he never panned out as a viable receiver in the passing game, posting just 16 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown in 40 games and seven starts. His shortcomings as a receiver led to a positional move to tight end during this offseason. The 25-year-old receiver opened up on his move to tight end on Friday, August 12, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“Spoke to Arcega-Whiteside on Friday. On move to TE: ‘I’m always open to challenges. Last year, I was a big-bodied WR who was good at blocking, so I figured why not try doing it in the trenches and see how it works. If not, I’m still a big-bodied WR. Nothing really changes.'”

Assuming the Seahawks keep Arcega-Whiteside at tight end, the move gives the Seahawks a blocker at the position with Noah Fant and Will Dissly projected as the top two players at tight end Meanwhile, third-year man Colby Parkinson, second-year player Tyler Mabry and Arcega-Whiteside will likely battle for the last tight end spot.