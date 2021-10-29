Seahawks Named as Landing Spot for Former All-Pro CB

The Seattle Seahawks may be 2-5, but their season isn’t over just yet.

The Seahawks will have to play at least one more game without the services of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. But with Wilson due to return as early as Week 10 from a middle finger injury, Seattle could be back in the NFC playoff race.

The NFL trade deadline represents an opportunity for Seattle to fix some of the weaknesses of their squad. The most glaring weakness is none other than the defensive backfield.

The unit ranks 27th in passing yards allowed and 30th in interceptions forced. The acquisition of a playmaker at defensive back will only help improve Seattle’s chances at possibly making another postseason run.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, one possible deal the Seahawks should make is for Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller.

“They like some of the young guys at the back end of their secondary, but if they intend to make any kind of run once Russell Wilson is back, they’re gonna need more help on defense,” says Benjamin. “Fuller is just waiting for fresh scenery out in Denver.”

Fuller May — or May Not — Solve Seahawks’ Defensive Issues

After signing a one-year deal with the Broncos in the offseason, the former All-Pro cornerback has quickly fallen out of favor in Denver. Despite being active, Fuller appeared in just two plays during the Broncos’ most recent game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

At a record of 3-4 and on a four-game losing streak, the Broncos may be major sellers at the trade deadline on Nov. 2. Considering Fuller is essentially a rental given his one-year deal, the Seahawks likely wouldn’t have to give up much for the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

Furthermore, with over $12 million in salary cap space, they could easily absorb what’s left of Fuller’s cap hit ($9.5 million).

With that being said, the Seahawks should be aware of what they’re absorbing.

While Fuller’s ceiling is certainly high — he posted an 81.4 overall grade in 2018, seventh-highest among corners in the league, according to Pro Football Focus — he’s been dreadful this season.

The 29-year-old has posted a 40.6 coverage grade and a 44.8 defensive grade this season. That literally ranks Fuller at nearly the bottom of the league among all qualifying corners, ranking 110th in coverage and 119th in overall defense, via PFF.

By comparison, Seattle’s unheralded starting cornerbacks — D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones IV — have posted a 62.4 coverage grade and a 41.7 coverage grade this season.

The Seahawks could acquire Fuller for a lower-tier draft pick and reap the rewards. But they also may receive a bust at the position.

But it’s certainly a gamble worth taking as the Seahawks prepare to make a major run in the second half of the season.

Geno Smith Speaks Following Latest Loss

After the Seahawks lost their second straight game with Geno Smith at quarterback — losses by a combined six points — the veteran quarterback revealed what he has to do to give his team the best chance at winning following Seattle’s 13-10 loss on Monday, October 25.

“Being a quarterback, you’ve got to put your team in the best position to win,” said Smith. “And whatever I’ve got to do to get the ball out, or evade a sack or whatever I have to do, to not have that happen, that’s part of my job.”

The 31-year-old Smith was sacked five times in the loss, heavily contributing to Seattle’s offensive woes.

Smith is slated to start in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the Seahawks entering a bye week in Week 9 and not playing again until Week 10, it may be his last start for the foreseeable future.