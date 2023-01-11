Seahawks Could Pull off Trade for $31 Million QB: Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks could have a backup plan at quarterback.

As mentioned by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Seahawks could be a potential destination for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 39-year-old quarterback faces a questionable future in Green Bay after the Packers missed out on the postseason following their season finale loss to the Detroit Lions.

Why the Seahawks Could Target Rodgers

If the Packers decide to move on from Rodgers and start their rebuilding process with Jordan Love at quarterback, Seattle is a logical destination considering their desire to compete with the 71-year-old Pete Carroll as head coach. If the Seahawks are unable to re-sign free agent Geno Smith, Rodgers could emerge on Seattle’s radar.

“Geno Smith is a good story, but at 32, approaching free agency, he’ll be a risky bet considering 2022 is his only productive season as a starter. Seattle wouldn’t necessarily want to dump one aging QB (Russell Wilson) just to add another a year later, but Pete Carroll, 71, is probably interested in contending sooner rather than later. He’s got other pieces — Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett — to help. He’s got loads of cap space ($30.6M) to use, and even more draft picks from the Russ deal.”

Not only do the Seahawks feature a number of assets from the Russell Wilson trade and several young stars to complement Rodgers, they have a key Packers connection in general manager John Schneider. Schneider was the top personnel aide to general manager Ted Thompson from 2002 until 2007 and he was director of football operations of the Packers in 2008 and 2009.

“And GM John Schneider has a big Packers connection; he was the top aide to Ted Thompson when Green Bay drafted Rodgers, and he was the director of football operations when A-Rod took over for Brett Favre and won his lone Super Bowl,” said Benjamin.

The Packers struggled to begin the 2022 season, going 4-8 in the process. They eventually bounced back during the last quarter of the season, going on a four-game win streak before their Week 18 clash versus the Lions. However, they blew an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth when they fell at home to Detroit.

While Rodgers certainly demonstrated a great rapport with his young receivers towards the end of the season, the Packers had a disappointing end to their season for the fourth straight year. Their seasons have come to an end in each of the last four seasons at home, including losing playoff games at Lambeau Field to the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks would be one of the few teams in the league able to absorb Rodgers’ annual cap hit of over $50 million over the next four seasons. While Rodgers’ contract is certainly huge, his $31.6 million cap hit for the 2023 season ranks 10th among all quarterbacks.

Cowherd Previously Pitched Seahawks Trade for Rodgers

This isn’t the first time the idea of Rodgers being traded to the Seahawks has been floated around. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd previously pitched the idea of a Rodgers trade to Seattle given their draft assets and abundance of cap space.

“They have a star corner, a rusher, two guards,” Cowherd said of the Seahawks back in November. “You don’t have to pay them. Just go to Green Bay and say, ‘You give us Aaron.’ What does Green Bay need? They need multiple picks, they need more players. Seattle goes, ‘We’ll give you a first, we’ll give you a second and we’ll take the money.’”

The Seahawks’ No. 1 objective is certainly re-signing Smith, who has a projected contract value of over $39 million, according to Spotrac.

But if Seattle fails in their bid to re-sign their franchise quarterback, they could make the effort to trade for the four-time MVP Rodgers.