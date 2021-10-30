Seahawks Uncertain About Offensive Star’s Return in 2021

Running back Chris Carson will be eligible to make his return from Injured Reserve after the Week 9 bye. However, the Seattle Seahawks don’t know if he will meet this timeline or if he will return at any point during the 2021 season due to a lingering neck issue.

Head coach Pete Carroll addressed the situation during his media availability on Friday, October 29. He explained that there are no updates about Carson and that the team can’t predict when he will return to the lineup. When faced with questions about whether Carson will be able to play at any point in the 2021 season, Carroll said that the team needs to see some considerable progress.

“He’s got to make a turn here to show us that he’s feeling better and good enough to really go for it,” Carroll said during a presser streamed on Twitter. “He hasn’t been able to come out to practice yet and go… You’re going to say, ‘Well is he going to make it back?’ I’m not ready to do that yet, but really keeping my fingers crossed for him that he gets a chance to get back and play. He’s working out hard, but he’s not ready to practice football yet.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Carson Started the First 4 Games of the Season

The fifth-year pro entered the season with major expectations for the offense. He told media members prior to the season that he and Rashaad Penny could form one of the league’s top rushing duos. Though he clarified that they would both have to remain healthy.

The season started with Carson in his normal role atop the depth chart. He led the rushing attack during the first four games of the season, tallying 54 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns. However, his season came to a halt in Week 5 when the Seahawks faced off with the Rams.

Carroll explained to media members ahead of the 26-17 loss that Carson had a lingering neck injury that occasionally “flares up.” The head coach said that they had done MRIs and other tests and that the neck was simply inflamed.

Carson ultimately missed the loss to the Rams and then landed on Injured Reserve with quarterback Russell Wilson in mid-October. This decision ensured that he would miss at least three games — the Steelers, Saints, and Jaguars.

Alex Collins Will Continue to Lead the Rushing Attack

When Carson landed on the inactive list for the game against the Rams, Alex Collins took over as the starter. The veteran rushed for 47 yards against the Rams before adding 101 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.

Collins entered the October 25 game against the Saints limited due to a groin injury. He only logged 16 carries while Penny added six of his own in relief after making his return from Injured Reserve. Collins will enter the Week 8 game against the Jaguars still dealing with the groin issue, but he should be able to contribute with several carries as the starter.

“Alex worked today, looked pretty good,” Carroll said on October 29. “I think we’ve got him as questionable, but he looks like he’s going to make it. He actually said he felt as good yesterday as he did last week when he played, so he should be OK.”

The Seahawks will host the Jaguars on Sunday, October 31. The game will take place at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. This game will provide the Seahawks with an opportunity to reach 3-4 on the season and head into the bye week on a high note.

READ NEXT: Russell Wilson ‘Ahead of Schedule’ in Recovery